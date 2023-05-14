Maryland men’s lacrosse title defense ends in first round against Army





Comment this story Comment Maryland’s men’s lacrosse title defense failed to make it out of the second weekend in May. The fourth-seeded Terrapins stumbled on Saturday night, falling, 16-15, to Army while trailing much of the way before 1,932 at SECU Stadium. Jacob Morin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:36 left and Gunnar Fellows provided insurance with 53 seconds left for the Patriot League champion Black Knights, who won an NCAA tournament game for the first time since 2010. We knew we had our hands full, and we got it,” coach John Tillman said. Maryland (10-6), which became the first undefeated team to win a national title in 16 years last season, became the first defending champion to fall in the first round since North Carolina in 2017. Braden Erksa had four goals and an assist for the Terrapins, who hadn’t lost in the first round since a 16-8 loss to Cornell in 2013. Knox Dent made 16 saves for Army (13-3), which will face fifth-seeded Penn State (9-4) or unseeded Princeton (8-6) in the quarterfinals on May 21 at Navy- Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. I think right now there’s just a huge belief in the room, Morin said. When you couple that with relentless effort, good things happen. We were really happy to be here and we weren’t done yet. It was the final and final twist in an uneven season, especially compared to last year’s juggernaut. Gone is the wave of veteran players who anchored a team that only lost once in two seasons. Georgetown men continue streak, rally at Yale in NCAA lacrosse opener The result has been both predictable and shocking inconsistency for a program with nine trips to the NCAA semifinals, seven title games and two national titles since Tillman took over the program before the 2011 season. These Terps lost starting goalkeeper Logan McNaney to injury in early February and have played the last four games without starting Ajax defender Zappitello. They have never won more than three straight games all season. They also hadn’t lost consecutive games until at least Saturday. Maryland rallied from a five-goal deficit and took their first lead when senior defenseman Brett Makar found the net in transition and Erksa scored within two minutes late in the third quarter. But it remained a draw or one-goal fight throughout the fourth quarter until the final minute, with Erksa tying it at 14 with 5:18 to go. The army, as they had done all night, responded quickly. Maryland eventually salvaged a goal from Daniel Kelly with 36 seconds left, then won the ensuing faceoff and had three shots, but Christian Fourniers helped the Black Knights burn the final 10 seconds and seal the victoire. Lots of ups and downs even tonight, Makar said. We didn’t start well, but the way we fought back sums up what this group has been up to all year. From injuries to guys fighting Monday to Friday to play Saturday, I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. I know the program is in good hands. You’ve seen a lot of guys grow fast this year. Xander Dickson sets up score as Virginia men roll in NCAA lacrosse opener Maryland had just suffered a 14-5 beating of Michigan in the Big Ten title game, the program’s most lopsided loss since 2006. And with Zappitello still sidelined, the Terps had to find a way to become more misers without one of their two ace defenders. This did not happen in the first trimester. Army scored the first three goals and took a 7-2 lead after 15 minutes. It was the most goals the Terps gave up in a quarter of an NCAA Tournament game since giving up seven to Hofstra in the third period of a first-round victory in 2000, and the most they have awarded in the first quarter of a postseason contest since giving up eight against Princeton in the 1997 title game. It’s not a good way to start, to dig yourself a hole, Tillman said. Seven goals in a quarter was what we like to keep guys in a game. It wasn’t a thing. Give them credit. They were opportunists. Rather than quietly succumb, Maryland dominated possession in the second quarter, winning seven of eight faceoffs in the period and outscoring the Black Knights 16-5. The Terps snatched five goals in a row, including one which Army goalkeeper Knox Dent accidentally kicked, and entered the break tied at 8. But Maryland never created a split, and Army continued to win one-on-one wins against the Terps defense and goaltender Brian Ruppel (five saves). That left Maryland with just its third first-round loss in 20 tries since the field expanded to 16 in 2003. When you lose like this, obviously I’ll put my finger on it, like, What better could I have done to put these kids in a better position? said Tillman. Obviously, it’s a one-goal game, and you’ll see, maybe we should have done X, Y or Z, and if we did, maybe these kids would pass another week together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05/13/maryland-army-mens-lacrosse-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos