/ Hina Khan’s ethnic fashion game reaches a new high with a stunning anarkali ensemble. Here’s what it costs





Hina Khan has raised the bar for ethnic fashion goals with her latest Instagram post featuring a stunning cyan blue anarkali kurta ensemble.



Hina Khan reigns supreme in the traditional fashion arena, as her Instagram feed showcases a plethora of stunning ethnic ensembles. From graceful anarkali kurtas to dazzling sharara ensembles, the actress effortlessly exudes elegance in every outfit. Her flawless fashion sense is an inspiration to fashion enthusiasts everywhere, and her recent appearance in a striking cyan blue kurta ensemble is another testament to her impeccable style.



Over the weekend, Hina delighted her fans with a series of captivating photos on Instagram, complete with diamond-shaped emojis in the caption.



Hina's Instagram post featured an exquisite anarkali kurta set from fashion brand Gopi Vaid, which comes with a price tag of Rs. 42,000.



Hina Khan's cyan blue anarkali kurta featured intricate Gota, Mirror and Thread embroidery, accentuating the deep V neckline. The kurta also featured Kalis along the waist adding a graceful flow to the ensemble. She paired the kurta with matching pants and a dupatta, completing the stunning ethnic look.



Hina Khan chose subtle makeup, using nude eyeshadow, mascara, kohl, eyeliner, peach lipstick, flushed cheeks, sharp contours and highlighter to enhance her natural beauty.



Hina Khan's lavish hair has been styled with a center parting and left open, cascading down her back in a stunning display of elegance.



To complete her ethnic look, Hina accessorized her outfit with a gorgeous white layered choker necklace and silver studs.



Hina's stunning photos have been making the rounds on social media, receiving an overwhelming response from her fans and followers. The post garnered over a million likes and countless comments, with admirers showering it with compliments.

