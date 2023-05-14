Dominique Nugent finds the perfect summer dress at Dunnes





Dominique Nugent is no stranger to best-dressed lists and she’s one of our favorite influencers for style inspiration, so it’s no surprise she discovered the dress of the summer. Dominica nailed summer evening chic as she showed off the dress she wore to a communion over the weekend. The Dunnes Stores dress is so whimsical and romantic with bouncy tiers along the skirt and a gorgeous ruched bodice with delicate straps. Dominique masterfully combined the dress with strappy white heels and a delicate, beaded bag. The perfect accessories for such a pretty look! Photo: Dominique Nugent/Instagram Dominique confessed to having picked up the dress at the last minute, the night before, and her fans were green with envy over her purchase. That’s right! This ultra-feminine piece comes from the Savida line and you can buy it online for 40. Opting for light bronze goddess makeup, Dominique kept her face super fresh with a minimal look and her hair was curled to perfection as it fell in a soft wave. Capturing the dress on a sunny day proved it’s the perfect dress for summer and her 128,000 followers would tend to agree! Photo: Dominique Nugent/Instagram Grace Mongey Gernon rushed to compliment the Irish stunner saying “Gorgeous”, while Joanna Cluskey commented: “So beautiful on you”. We’ve seen a number of famous Irish faces rock gorgeous dresses from the Irish retailer this summer, including Gillian Filan’s stunning beach-to-bar maxi. Enjoying a day surrounded by some of her loved ones, Dominique posted a photo of herself with her friends, writing “The girls are girling”. Photo: Dominique Nugent/Instagram She ended the night at McDonald’s, feasting on a feast of fries, calling it the ultimate “bliss” we have to agree with. The influencer recently gave a window into her ultra-stylish bachelorette party abroad and her wardrobe included some stunning holiday pieces from Penneys.

