The bolder, the better, say Baltimore stylists Baltimore Sun

On Preakness Day at Pimlico Racecourse, sightseeing tours rarely disappoint.

Neither does fashion.

The Triple Crown rematch will take place on May 20 in Baltimore. Visitors will be able to eat crab, drink Black-eyed Susan cocktails, place bets, cheer on the favorites and most importantly show off their sense of style.

Now is the time, because it’s Preakness, to have as much fun with fashion as possible, said Christie Vazquez, owner of Brightside Boutique, a women’s clothing store in Baltimore. What better time?

Hats with elaborate shapes, sizes and shades usually steal the show. But this year, a local designer predicts they will be upset. According to another, dresses with low waists are trendy and men’s fashion is more relaxed.

Here’s a look at what’s hot and how to stay cool for the 148th Preakness Stakes.

Ashley Clark, fashion designer and owner of Soign, wears a fascinator in her Fells Point boutique. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Wide-brimmed hats blow in the wind, obstruct views and weigh down wearers. Step into the fascinator, clip or comb cap that’s usually a little less fussy without skimping on style, according to Baltimore designer Ashley Clark.

The fascinator has made a huge comeback, said Clark, 35. [Its] an easy way to have effortless elegance and make a statement, without it being bulky.

Clark opened Soign Luxury Accessories in Fells Point in 2018. This year, in addition to creating a line of 55 unique couture hats and headpieces for the Triple Crown, she is working on custom Preakness designs for over a dozen clients well known, including Ravens players. , reality TV personalities and movie stars, she said.

I like when customers leave, you have carte blanche. Nothing too crazy, Clark said.

Running trends will mimic what is happening in the high fashion world, she added, noting the feathered fascinator worn by Florence Pugh at the Met Gala. Clark expects jewel hues and non-traditional materials like metal to make a statement atop heads at Pimlico.

Some things never go out of style, like fit-and-flare dresses that accentuate the waist, according to Jody Davis, the Baltimore designer who dressed First Lady Dawn Moore for the inauguration of Maryland Governor Wes Moores, and more recently for the appearance of the Kentucky Derby couples.

At Preakness, the drop-waist dresses are going to be pretty powerful, pretty prominent for the season, Davis said, referring to a fit where the waistline of the dress falls closer to the hips. The skirt could be full and pleated, she said, and below-the-knee hemlines are proving popular.

Davis opened the eponymous Jody Davis Designs in 2010 and creates comfortable and chic looks, she said.

Steven White owns Different Regard, a luxury showroom and boutique in Mount Vernon with his partner Dominick Davis. White wears a two-piece set of bamboo loungewear. On the model is a pastel fringed chiffon dress, paired with The Preakness, a wide-brimmed Stetson hat. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

When it comes to outfits for fashion-conscious men, monochrome is the way to go this year, according to Baltimore natives Steven White and Dominick Davis, who co-founded Different Regard in 2011 to design, craft and style clothes for men. men and women.

This boldness of color really exuberates part of their personality, said Davis, 39.

While traditional men’s attire may include a jacket, collared shirt and slacks, White and Davis predict that brightly colored leisurewear will have a moment in Pimlico this year. Breathable linen, cotton or bamboo fabrics are all smart choices, they said.

I’m definitely doing pastel this year, White, 38, said of her own outfit plan. I’m going to have loungewear, I’m going to have comfortable shoes.

Most of what the pair designs at Different Regard in Mount Vernon is custom. They work with Preakness clients ranging from entrepreneurs to politicians, including Maryland State Senator Antonio Hayes, whom they also dressed last year.

A mint green cotton blend summer suit, appropriate for Preakness, paired with a magenta paisley chiffon shirt and round pocket, from Different Regard, a luxury showroom and boutique in Mount Vernon. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

At Brightside Boutique, a women’s clothing store that’s a millennial favorite with locations in Baltimore, Towson and Annapolis, spring is dress season, according to Vazquez. There are weddings, homecomings, proms and Preaknesses.

This year, unlike the fitted dresses of years past, a romantic and playful vibe is in order, said Vazquez, 38. Think ruffles, puffy hems, lace, ribbon and bows.

Midi and maxi skirts with hemlines that fall below the knee (and closer to the ankle) are a complementary trend to watch.

It’s something you can wear in Preakness, and you can wear forward, when you’re done with Preakness, said Vazquez, who opened the first Brightside Boutique store in Federal Hill in 2011.

When it comes to jewelry, the bolder the better, Vazquez said statement pieces and pops of color are crucial if you’re wearing a more subtle dress.

Route One Apparel designed a Preakness 2023 shirt for a collaboration between Old Bay and Preakness.

(Route One Clothing)

Preakness wouldn’t be Preakness without Maryland.

You see a lot of people who really want to show off their flag obsession, according to Ali von Paris, 33, owner of Route One Apparel.

Von Paris started the business while a student at the University of Maryland, with the launch of a lacrosse bib commemorating the Thirsty Turtle bar, where the shed worked before it closed. Now Route One Apparel offers shirts, scarves, hoodies, home decor and more, all printed with the Maryland flag or other Maryland-themed designs.

We call it flag bragging, she said of the scene at Preakness. My goal with our products has always been to bring people together and spark conversation.

This year, Route One Apparel designed a Preakness shirt depicting an Old Bay can on horseback, for a collaboration between Old Bay and Preakness.

Can he get more from Maryland than that?