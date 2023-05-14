How to Dress a Nazi Fighter Nun on Mrs. Davis

In real life and on TV, nuns aren’t a one-size-fits-all group.

The traditional black uniform has been the on-screen sisters’ favorite attire on TV shows from The young pope For american horror story. Not all of the characters follow Convent style guidelines, as Kristin Chenoweth wears an eye-catching teal outfit in grow daisies and Alba Baptistas ready for battle warrior nun show. Now Betty Gilpin joins this illustrious list of women wearing a habit in the brilliantly bonkers Mrs Davis. There’s a new blue nun in town.

When Mrs Davis premiered at SXSW in Austin last month, nuns dressed in attire similar to that worn by the nuns of the (fictional) Our Lady of the Immaculate Valley convent were on hand to spread the word of Tara’s new Peacock series Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. In the global enterprise, Gilpin plays sister Simone, who wears the blue habit, who goes from making jam in Reno to supporting a powerful AI system, Mrs. Davis. Simone is also tasked with tracking down the true Holy Grail, crossing paths with Ms. Davis’ sidekicks, secret societies, teachers, scientists, Nazis and a blast from her past.

When a powerful technological entity is a central antagonist, it is impossible not to conjure up images of black mirror episodes. There is an overt connection to the science fiction anthology series through Owen Harris, who directed three outings of black mirrorincluding the iconic San Junipero (and another personal favorite episode, Be Right Back), and the season half of Mrs Davisincluding the driver.

Capturing the heart and the humanity without ever losing the humor is tricky. Harris turned to frequent collaborator costume designer Susie Coulthard to dress nuns, cowboys and magicians (oh my!) while maintaining that brilliantly bold tone. It’s funny because every time I read a script, I can imagine what it should look like right away, and the fact that it’s from Warner Bros. And [had] this Looney Tunes cartoon feels. I thought, Oh, my God, I have to do this, Coulthard told The Daily Beasts Obsessed.

Coulthard’s ability to marry grounded elements with flights of fancy is evident in his memorable work on San Junipero. It’s important to have some fire under the show’s creativity, says Coulthard. When Harris sent her the script, she was blown away by Hernandez and Lindelof’s vision. The alliance of light and pleasure, And intelligent at the same time was so attractive that she could not refuse this opportunity.

Take the habit

Initially doing all the research and looking at the habits of what it should be, what this kind of cult of nuns would actually wear all brown and I thought, Oh gosh, that didn’t look cartoony enough to me, Coulthard said . Outside of a class Blue Nun Wine joke between Harris and Coulthard, the designer was also keen to incorporate a vibrant hue rather than the traditional black and white. It took a little time to convince others, admits the designer. However, concept art showed what it would look like against the backdrop of the desert. I felt it needed something a little more unusual. Something that made him stand out a bit.

Practical considerations led to additional design conversations, such as in the first episode alone, Simone rides a horse and a motorcycle. The original plan was to only have a panty option for the stunts and go back to the full skirt in other scenes. Instead, it was decided that culottes would become Simone’s go-to nun outfit the moment Coulthard met Gilpin: Shes got that real Katharine Hepburn-ness for her; she is physical, intelligent.

When Gilpin reacted enthusiastically to the culottes during a fitting (she was like, I to like This. It should be!), Coulthard did. Casting is such an important part of bringing their sense of who they think their character should be too, she says. You don’t always notice the pants element, but it gives her a bit of a twist and gives her a bit of attitude when she’s stomping around in those culottes.

Last year I spoke to Gilpin for Obsessed about his book All the women in my brain, while Mrs Davis was in production. At the time, she couldn’t reveal much, but teased it’s been a lot of sprinting and sobbing into a habit over the summer.

The heat of these summer months proved to be a challenge. I had a little nightmare. Being British, I ordered all this wool gabardine for hundreds of yards, says Coulthard. She is usually in Los Angeles during the more temperate months. I think, oh my God, I’m going to kill everyone. It is SO hot. Coulthard remembers Gilpin saying, “It might get a little hot in the desert. Luckily, he had time to duplicate it with light, cool wools from a West Yorkshire mill, and the designer learned a valuable lesson.

Considering everything going on throughout Simone’s quest, it would be easy to overcomplicate the signature look. While the color of the nun’s outfit is eye-catching, Coulthard wanted to keep the helmet Gilpin wears as simple as possible.

There’s a lot of action going on, she said. You want to see the expressions on his face; it must be about that. Suffice it to say, the gimp frames Gilpins’ expressive face perfectly.

Coulthard and her team made approximately 90 nun costumes for the Mrs Davis cast (including stuntmen and stand-ins). This included Emmy winner Margo Martindale, who plays the mother superior. All my dreams came true when she walked on set in a mother superior outfit. As if my whole life had led to this moment, Gilpin told me

The cowboy connection

Gilpin isn’t just wearing her nun outfit; From the start, she sports a rainbow bicycle helmet on a daring escape with a connection to her past. The stories of Wiley (Jake McDorman) and Simones are deeply connected (he calls her Lizzie, hinting at a mystery behind their relationship). Betty’s helmet should have a relationship to her helmet, says Coulthard. The bike chase is wackier, and the rainbow headgear Wiley gives Simone leans into a cartoonish aesthetic. Wylies’ metallic teal and red helmet came first, and his jacket was the starting point that led to some playful choices, adding to the Looney Tunes vibe.

The inspiration for the Wileys jacket came from a definitive movie costume: Tyler Durdens, instantly iconic rusty red leather jacket worn by Brad Pitt in the 1999 movie David Fincher. LA Leather Craftsman Jonathan A. Logan made this jacket, and Coulthard approached Logan to create something similar in suede. Then she discovered that McDorman had purchased several pieces from the Logans collections in the past. When I first talked to Jake, he was like, Oh, I got this guy I want to introduce you to. I said, don’t worry, were already there, she said. A wonderful fortuitous moment when this collaboration worked well.

The weather, however, wreaked havoc again: he wouldn’t take it off until it got hot. Then he said, Oh my God, why am I wearing a massively heavy suede jacket?

A Mrs Davis The character who takes a less is more approach to what he wears is Wileys co-conspirator JQ (Chris Diamantopoulos). The leader of the rebel resistance is not a shrinking violet, choosing to wear suspenders without a shirt. There are useful pop culture references from throughout the history of television and film. One of the most important is Bruce Willis in Fifth element. We put that forward every time we did a fitting with him, it was like, OK, Chris, who are we channeling today? she says.

It’s another case of larger-than-life imagery that adds to the brilliantly weird tapestry. Even though he uses recognizable movie references and archetypes like nuns, cowboys, and magicians, David Arquette, as Simones’ father, sports several dazzling Nudie and Nudie-inspired numbers. Mrs Davis feels original. On paper, it might seem like ChatGPT played a part in this, but the AI ​​could never find that level of nuance.

Even Wiley’s cowboy influence comes through the dress mixer. It needs to feel fairly worn; the cowboy is part of his character, Coulthard says of the broken down boots he sports when he first reunites with his childhood sweetheart. Considering how much stock Wiley puts into this aesthetic, he’s forced to try a different look when, in episode three, he’s given a silver pair. British Knights sneakers which are incongruous with Western-style characters. I was worried when I was going to try them on Jake. I was thinking, Oh my God, what is he going to think? This is going to look like madness. But actually, I think insanity works well, she says.

This shoe switch is an integral part of the plot, including the rewind of a Super Bowl commercial in the fifth episode taking Mrs Davis to even wackier new heights. Coulthard worked closely with the brand to come up with the retro design, which dates back to the 80s, when it launched. They were amazing to collaborate with, and that lines up well with what will be revealed later, Coulthard says.

Wiley and Simone’s image in the present day speaks to their different paths since the last time they saw each other and adds to the heightened absurdity. Appearances can be deceiving, however, and despite their conflicting closets, they are bound by a common goal of bringing down Mrs. Davis. As we head to the thrilling conclusion, it’s clear that when it comes to style, AI has nothing against a nun in culottes.

