Lynchburg men’s baseball wins ODAC crown, UL men’s lacrosse wins in OT, and more

In Richmond, the University of Lynchburg baseball team fell to an 8-0 hole against Shenandoah, but the large deficit did not phase the Hornets.

Lynchburg scored 11 runs in the fifth through eighth innings, and reliever Jack Bachmore escaped a goal-laden block in the top of the ninth to earn a three-inning stoppage as No. 5 Lynchburg beat second-placed Shenandoah ranked, to claim the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament Championship at Pitt Field on the University of Richmond campus on Saturday.

Lynchburg (38-6) won the ODAC title for the 10th time in school history and has now won the championship twice in three years. UL also won the regular season title this year.

Shenandoah (38-7) scored Lynchburg starter Wesley Arrington for seven runs (all earned) in 4 2/3 innings of work, and the Winchester Hornets led 8-0 in the bottom of the fifth.

Gavin Collins started the comeback with a solo home run to leave that inning, and Avery Neaves walked with the bases loaded to make it 8-2.

Lynchburg then exploded for seven runs late in the sixth, highlighted by two-run doubles from Carrson Atkins and Brandon Garcia. Neaves’ RBI single brought Lynchburg within one, 8-7, and Eric Hiett gave UL a 9-7 lead with a two-run single left.

A throwing error from Shenandoah in the eighth led to two more runs. Logan Tapman got the win for UL and didn’t allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings. He and Bachmore kept the Shenandoah bats quiet through the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Bachmore found trouble in the ninth. Shenandoah’s Haden Madagan (3 for 5, four RBIs) singled down the middle to bring his team within two, 11-9, but Bachmore, the ODAC pitcher of the year, eventually escaped a loaded jam goals to end the game.

Garcia led the way for Lynchburg at the plate, going 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Hiett added two hits for UL, which was beaten 13-9. For Shenadoah, Ryan Clawson also had three hits.

Lynchburg broke the program record for single-season wins with a victory in the ODAC tournament on Friday. Winning the title on Saturday means UL receives the league’s automatic offer for the NCAA Division III tournament.

No. 11 Lynchburg 11, St. John Fisher 10

Riley Mitchell had already shown confidence playing in overtime games this season, but he cemented his position as the go-to OT player in Saturday’s NCAA Tournament thriller against St. John Fisher in Granville, Ohio.

Mitchell, a senior midfielder from Owings Mill, Maryland, snatched a shot on Lynchburg’s second possession in overtime to send the Hornets into the third round of the tournament. He previously scored the game-winner against sixth-placed Washington and Lee on March 25.

Lynchburg will now face No.13 and pod host Denison at 4pm on Sunday. The Big Red (17-3) defeated Illinois Wesleyan (15-4) 15-10 in another second round game in Granville, Ohio on Saturday.

Lynchburg (13-6) and Rochester, New York-based St. John Fisher (10-9) entered the half tied at 6. Lynchburg won the third period, 3-0, but the Cardinals won the fourth frame, 4-1. , for a 10-10 tie at the end of regulation.

Jake Rust and Finn Schmitt led the Hornets with three goals apiece. Goaltender Tyler Hadley made 18 saves. The Cardinals won the ground battle 31-30 and shot 28 to Lynchburg’s 24.

Lynchburg 7, Myrtle Beach 2

Nate Furman reached base safely four times for the second straight night and, along with Jordan Brown and Maick Collado, had multiple hits. But that offense and Lynchburg’s 11 hits weren’t enough to overcome a dismal start, and Myrtle Beach snapped the Hillcats’ winning streak by handing them a loss Saturday at Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Lynchburg starter Adam Tulloch lasted just one frame thanks to a Pelicans lineup that got to work early. Tulloch dunked the first batter he faced, then forced Reivaj Garcia out into a force, but that’s when the bleeding started.

Each of the next three batters reached, driving a single run down the path (on Andy Garriolas’ single), and Felix Stevens fired the first pitch he saw over the fence into right field. The grand slam gave Myrtle Beach (15-16) the only points it needed for victory and more points on that swing than Lynchburg (17-15) gave up in 18 innings to start the series.

Chavers accounted for the Pelicans’ other goal on his two-run homer in the fourth.

Furman pulled the Hillcats within 5-1 before that, on his sacrificial volley in the third that gave him an RBI for the only plate appearance he recorded without reaching.

Lynchburg’s only run for the rest of the night came in the eighth, when Juan Benjamin drew a goal-laden march.

The Hillcats left the bases loaded in this inning, however, and in the seventh to represent six of the 14 runners they stranded on the night.

Furman went 3-for-3, Brown also had three hits and Collado had two hits for Lynchburg, which fell to 4-1 in the six-game series with the Pelicans and snapped a four-game winning streak. consecutive.

Chavers was Myrtle Beach’s only hitter with multiple hits; it went 2 for 3.

Tulloch (2-1) took the loss, allowing five earned runs, walking two, stoking one and scattering three hits.

Myrtle Beach reliever Erian Rodriguez (2-1) scattered three hits, walked three, struck out three and gave up an earned run in three innings en route to his win.

The series finale is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Sunday.