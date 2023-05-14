Boyz II Men ready to finally light up Uganda





On their first-ever African tour, legendary American award-winning R&B band Boyz II Men will perform in Kenya, Uganda and South Africa this year. The Boyz II Mens East Africa Tour is organized by Radio Africa Group, based in Nairobi, in collaboration with partners in Kenya and Uganda. In their first leg, Boyz II Men will perform at the second Stanbic Yetu festival in Nairobi at Uhuru Gardens on June 10.





Award-winning Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol will share the stage with Boyz II Men. The concert will also feature some of Kenya’s top DJs including DJ G-Money (Conrad Gray), DJ Forro (Andrew Waititu), DJ Shaky (Allan Wainaina), DJ Grauchi (Zacchaeus Ngani), CNG (Charles Githumbi) and DJ Cream ( Derrick Kamau). The first Stanbic Yetu festival took place in 2022 with multi-award winning star Anthony Hamilton, as well as Otile Brown and June Gachui. In their return match, Boyz II Men will perform at the MTN Yetu Festival at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala on June 11. The Boyz II Mens Rematch is hosted by Radio Africa Group and Capital Radio. Sauti Sol will also take part in the Kampala concert alongside other local artists as curtain raisers. A gold table of eight will cost Shs5 million, a silver ticket Shs300,000, a Main Arena ticket Shs200,000 and a Main Arena (Momo) ticket Shs150,000. Mr. Peter Mungoma, Managing Director of Capital Radio, described the arrival of Boyz II Men in Uganda as a sign of our commitment. MTN Uganda, which associates the concert with its Silver Jubilee celebrations, expressed its pride in headlining the event. Somdev Sen, Marketing Director of MTN Uganda, said the dividends were due to the collaboration. Dfcu Bank and Uganda Breweries Limited are the other players who have partnered with Capital FM and MTN Uganda to make the gig a reality. Jude Kansiime, the head of marketing at dfcu, has promised fans an unforgettable setting that will spawn a notable event. Emmy Hashakimana, director of marketing and innovation at Uganda Breweries Limited, told Sunday Monitor that the concert will be a musical celebration of life. For Ugandan music aficionados, it will be a second chance. Boyz II Men canceled their show which was scheduled for December 5, 2008 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval ground in Kampala. This was after Shawn Stockman, a member of the band, fell ill. The trio were scheduled to perform with other internationally renowned artists, including R&B sensation Joe Thomas as well as Jamaican dancehall stars Tanto Metro and Devonte and Tanya Stephens. The show hosted by No End Entertainment’s Hemdee Kiwanuka, however, went ahead without the trio. The Boyz II Men were scheduled to perform in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Kampala on December 5 and 6, 2008, respectively. Fans of the band hope that lightning doesn’t strike twice. If not, the Boyz II Men’s tour of South Africa will kick off at The Mother City (Cape Town) on October 31. They will also give a performance in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena, Time Square on November 2, before wrapping up in the North West at the Sun City Superbowl on November 4. They were originally scheduled to tour South Africa in 2020 and 2021 but had to postpone due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Boyz II Men (pronounced boys to men) is a vocal harmony group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania best known for their emotional ballads and a cappella harmonies. Boyz II Men has released 13 studio albums including: Cooleyhighharmony (1991), II (1994), Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA (2007), Love (2009), Twenty (2011), Collide (2014) and Under the Lampadaire ( 2017). The group’s mega-hits include: End of the Road, Ill Make Love To You, One Sweet Day, Its So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday, Motownphilly and On Bended Knees. Boyz II Mens talent has not gone unnoticed as they have four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards and three Billboard Awards to their name. They also have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Boyz II Men received a Casino Entertainment Award for his acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The residency has been ongoing since 2013. The American vocal group, originally named Unique Attraction and formed in 1985, is one of the most iconic R&B groups in the music industry. It is currently a trio made up of baritone Nathan Morris, 51, alongside tenors Wany Morris, 49 (no relation) and Shawn Stockman, 50. In the 1990s, Boyz II Men was a quartet. Bassist Michael McCary, 51, however, left the band in 2003 due to health issues (multiple sclerosis). Known for their great ballads and acapella singing, their 1992 song End of the Road stayed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks. Further information from wikipedia

