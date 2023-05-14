Mission possible: a game-changing invention in the fashion world





CLEVELAND That’s a rare look inside Nottingham Pointa product design and innovation company where ideas flow from concept to prototype to final product.

It all takes place under the roof of a reimagined 1930s church. This is where the Spinbrush, Swiffer Sweep Vac, Little Tikes toys, Twist and Pour paint bucket and many more were born.

“There are things in your house, probably a dozen that we’ve invented and created here and that you use and hopefully delight you with,” said John Nottingham, co-CEO of Nottingham Spirk. 14,000 patents filed, almost all becoming products. Nottingham Spirk isn’t slowing down. “Well, Edison had 1093, but he doesn’t rank anymore, so. And we rank every day,” Nottingham said. How do they do? “We look around everyday objects and say, how can this be improved? Nottingham said. I guess it’s the disease, I always look at things around the house and it drives my wife crazy .” For the next innovation, they set their sights on something that hasn’t changed for over a hundred and fifty years, making clothes with paper designs. “In this digital age there has to be a better way. There has to be, Nottingham said. And someone has to do it. Nottingham Spirk’s solution? Same, a pattern projection system. A website, app and hardware that projects designs directly onto fabric. “We’re just looking to improve this whole process, knowing deep down that we wanted something that was paperless,” said Carolyn McNeeley, Nottingham Spirk project manager. Singer and JoAnn – two big names in the fashion world – approached Nottingham Spirk three years ago. “I couldn’t sew when we started this project and I absolutely loved the whole process and had so much fun with it, McNeeley said. I learned to sew on my own and the dress I wear is actually a ditto dress.” A tension rod facilitates the installation of the projector. A few clicks with your smart device ensures it’s calibrated, so the models will be accurate. With Ditto-enabled templates, you can add design features and customize 17 different measurement points.

“The designs themselves are so amazing that they have the ability to customize them,” McNeeley said. “You can customize your design and then you can put in your own measurements and have it tailored to fit your body.

Ditto gets you to the fun part of sewing, faster.

“So, as you can see, it’s a really quick process. It gets you done with these pattern pieces in minutes,” McNeeley said.



Nottingham Spirk calls Ditto a game changer.

“So we kicked off Fashion Week in New York and blew everyone up,” Nottingham said.

Ditto premiered at Fashion Week to designers, media and influencers to rave reviews.

“It was an exciting new innovation, something completely different out of the box. And the seamstresses were happy to see it,” McNeeley said.

So if you’ve ever wondered what the next big thing is, chances are it’s coming from here. “The only thing left is to innovate and we have to innovate,” Nottingham said. We have to think outside the box. We have to think creatively. We need to change the game, especially with digital enablement. Everything is digital. “

Ditto for patterns for men, women and children. And also allows you to buy third-party models. Ditto is available now at JoAnn stores and independent couture stockists.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The above video previously aired on 3News on April 19, 2023.

