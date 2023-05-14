Erling Haaland signs 2m deal with top fashion label and Man City star set to strike another deal





ERLING HAALAND has signed a mega deal with fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, according to reports. The endorsement deal is said to be worth up to 2 million. 6 Erling Haaland reportedly signs sponsorship deal with Dolce & Gabbana Credit: INSTAGRAM 6 The deal is supposed to be worth up to 2 million Credit: INSTAGRAM 6 Haaland regularly flaunts her fashion sense on her Instagram account Credit: INSTAGRAM 6 The striker enjoyed a stunning debut campaign at Manchester City Credit: PA It depends The Sunday Mailwho say Dolce & Gabbana is the first fashion brand to recruit the Manchester City star. Elsewhere, PrettyLittleThing also claim to want to sign Haaland to an endorsement deal. The 22-year-old visited PLT founder Umar Kamani at his Dubai mansion in December but has yet to sign a contract with the company. But The Mail says Dolce & Gabbana have already reached an endorsement deal with Haaland. The Etihad Haaland goal machine was seen sporting the luxury branding on its instagram profile. Following the announcement of his deal with Dolce & Gabbana, a source told the Mail: “He’s the man of the moment. He’s massive and Dolce & Gabbana got him in first hand. “It’s huge for them. He put their clothes at the forefront of his fans’ minds, making them cool for young people.” Elsewhere, Haaland is said to have an astonishing collection of cars, including 300,000 Rolls Royces. BETTING SPECIAL – BEST SPORTS BETTING APPS IN THE UK And he also has a range of watches worth over a million. Meanwhile, on the pitch, Haaland enjoyed a stunning debut season in the Premier League after joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The Norwegian striker has scored 51 times this campaign – the most goals in a season in all competitions by a Prem player in history. His goals helped propel City to a historic treble. Pep Guardiola and Co are top of the Prem table, in the FA Cup final, and tied 1-1 with Real Madrid ahead of the second leg of their Champions League semi-final. 6 PrettyLittleThing also claims to want to strike an endorsement deal with Haaland Credit: INSTAGRAM 6 Haaland has scored 51 goals so far in his first season for Manchester City Credit: PA

