This Amazing Chronograph Watch Just Made Its Debut And You’ll Love It





If you’re a fan of luxury watches, you might want to take a deep breath before continuing. Bravur, the Swedish watchmaker and cycling enthusiast, has just released its new model, The Corsa Rosa model III, and it’s as amazing as you would expect from the manufacturer. The founders, with all their watches, pay homage to the Grand Tour—La Corsa Rosa (nickname of the Giro d’Italia), La Grande Boucle (in reference to the Tour de France) and La Vuelta (or Vuelta a España)—three of the races most important and historic bicycles in the world. Each watch is handcrafted in Båstad, Sweden, and the details and styling are nothing short of perfection. The Corsa Rosa model III The new model is inspired by the Giro d’Italia, which is the first Grand Tour of the year. It has a case diameter of 38.2mm, which is both handsome and thoughtfully weighted. The case, in 316L stainless steel, has been treated with a matte black ceramic coating. The sandwich dial has gorgeous pink accents, a tribute to the race leader’s jersey. In addition, the tricolor on the sub-dial refers to the climber’s blue jersey and the sprinter’s purple jersey, worn by the rider with the most points in the mountain and sprinters classification. According to the websitethis watch features “3 sub-dials with a 15-minute counter, perfect for timing those intervals, a 12-hour counter, which should be enough to track your riding time, and finally, the running seconds. The main second hand at the center is a 60-second chronograph.The watch comes with automatic winding and a power reserve of up to 62 hours, so you don’t have to worry during a long drive or run. A little more history Like all Grand Tour watches, the La Corsa Rosa III dial has an upside-down number 13 on this model on the 15-minute sub-dial, a reference to the cycling tradition that the racer with the starting number 13 spins his starting number upside down, preventing bad luck during the race. The dial and hands of each of the three lines are distinctly different, unique to them as the three races are to each other. From a manufacturing perspective, Bravur has its own assembly in Sweden, which gives them “maximum production control,” creating watches that will last a lifetime. On the case back of each watch, you’ll see a recessed “finish line” checkerboard pattern, a nod to their love of cycling and passion for the sport. The cost of the watch reflects its handcrafted nature, coming in at $2,590. Keep in mind that if you are ordering one from outside the EU, import charges and taxes are not included. It’s a steep price tag, but it comes with a luxurious look that’s definitely worth it. Editors’ Recommendations





















