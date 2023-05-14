Fashion
$5 Ole fashion app delivers designer clothes in less than an hour
A new delivery app in the Big Apple charges $5 to bring designer clothes to shoppers’ doorsteps in 50 minutes and its fashion-obsessed couriers offer to wait while customers try on their purchases.
Launched in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2021, Ole (without accent on the “e”, but still pronounced “o-lay”) has signed agreements with a dozen boutiques in Manhattan, including Atelier, Cynthia Rowley, Kirna Zabete and Simkhai .
The app’s savvy couriers — who cycle around town and drive cars in the suburbs — deliver dresses, jeans, bags and shoes with delivery people who might even give their opinion on a fit.
They’re fashion-conscious delivery guys, co-founder Gal Aharon told the Post. Half of them are women and some are fashion students at FIT or models, Aharon added.
The so-called try-and-buy service was quietly launched around five months ago in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, also expanding to Long Island and parts of New Jersey, where it promises delivery on same day within three hours from 6 am. PM at 9 p.m.
A recent delivery was made to a cafe in Manhattan where two young women ordered two bags, kept one and sent the other back with the courier.
Another Hoboken customer ordered several dresses from Nili Lotan on Duane Street in Tribeca for the Met Gala last week, asking the courier’s opinion on which dress suited her best.
Ole makes money on every item sold on its platform, with retailers giving the company a percentage of the sale, Aharon said. Ole’s average transaction is around $400.
While other retailers offer same-day delivery, including Net-a-Porter which charges $25, none promise a window as short as 50 minutes or return unwanted items on the spot.
For retailers, the service is a benefit to their most frequent shoppers and it reduces the return rate as well as the valuable time that merchandise is not in the store available for someone else to purchase. .
“It’s a sales driver for us,” said Sofia Ajodan, vice president of merchandising and sales for Simkhai, which has a store in SoHo that sends merchandise to its best customers through Ole.
Additionally, she says, “A typical return can take two weeks to get back to the store, which is critical selling time that we miss.”
Delivery people, who wear black T-shirts with the Ole logo and Ole-branded backpacks, are instructed to wait up to 15 minutes outside a building and are summoned by the customer when they have finished checking out their purchases.
It’s rare that Ole has to send a notification letting the customer know their 15 minutes are up, Aharon said.
People are usually aware that someone is waiting, she added.
But delivery people are instructed not to leave until customers have signed off, either keeping the items or returning some to the store.
All goods arrive in boxes and dresses are steamed by the store before being carefully folded into packaging for their brief journey.
It blew my mind that the delivery guy was waiting for the return, Ajodan said.
The delivery guys don’t look schlubby, she added. It’s similar to an Uber Black driver arriving in luxury vehicles.
Customers only pay for what they keep and the $5 delivery charge. But if they choose not to try on the clothes right away, like about 40% of Oles customers, they are charged for the entire order until they ask Ole to pick up the items they need. they do not want.
In addition to low delivery charges, delivery people are Oles’ biggest point of differentiation in a crowded field and they are carefully vetted with two in-person interviews.
We ask them if they are service oriented, fashion oriented and we present them with some scenarios to see how they react, Aharon said.
By the end of the year, Aharon expects Ole to have signed some 50 retailers, but not the Chanels and Guccis of the fashion world.
It will take time to bring them back to the fold, she says.
