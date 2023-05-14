The quiet luxury of fashion 2023 is also fashionable in jewelry





Bottega Veneta spring ready-to-wear fashion show Bottega Veneta The term understated luxury has been on the cover of several fashion magazines and articles since 2022. It represents the streamlined elegance of the finest jewelry essentials and wardrobe staples in the most sumptuous materials without the noise of logomania or the visible in-your- face of monograms and status symbols. Instead, it speaks softly of sumptuous, rich, timeless fabrics and an understated approach to dress that has become the effortlessly chic style of discerning, well-equipped, and worldly consumers. Brands such as Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli for cashmere, wardrobe items from The Row and leather goods from Bottega Veneta among others, make up this category of exclusive minimalism in clothing and accessories. These pieces reveal the richness of a more understated attitude, timeless quality and craftsmanship and, when worn with fine jewelry of the same or similar attributes, offer an understated yet upscale approach. . PARK CITY, UT – MARCH 23: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom after a lunch break in March … [+] February 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. Terry Sanderson is suing actress Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly ran into him while they were skiing on a beginner’s slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016. (Photo by Jeff Swinger -Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images Here we take a look at some independent designer pieces and antique/vintage styles that ooze the understated luxury trend, a trend that has always been around quietly and has a lot more room to evolve. The jewels, new and old, are set with old diamonds: rose, mine and European cuts and portrait cuts when you find them. The personality of these styles is based on a more subtle attitude towards the wearing of diamonds which shine with the art of being cut and faceted by hand and, when recycled and set in contemporary pieces, are less showy than the brilliant cuts. The effective juxtaposition of ancient and modern details and settings in a contemporary room also offers a moving or poetic nature that is more about wearing jewelry that allows you to shine without eclipsing yourself. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> These jewels are the type that can be part of your daily rotation, like the clothes you like to live uncomfortable, unstudied and chic and worn with the kind of nonchalance that expresses who you are as you go about your daily business. fine jewelry archs hinged tennis necklace with bezel set princess cut diamonds, custom cut baguette diamonds and custom cut baguette blue ombr gemstones. Necklace fine jewelry arch Wartskis French neo-archaeological necklace circa 1875 composed of graduated and stylized yellow gold ivy leaves, each suspending a single bead at each station. Necklace Wartsky Jacquie Aiches 14 karat yellow gold and black rhodium necklace, seven graduated diamonds. Jacquie Aiche Laura Layera, all rights reserved www.luluphoto.com single stones Bezel set with trillion-cut diamonds set on a handcrafted 18k yellow gold necklace. Pendant single stone Nikos Koulis Brushed finish Me pendant necklace in 18k gold with marquise diamonds. Necklace Nikos Koulis Emily P. Wheelers Fringed necklace in 18k yellow and white gold with diamonds. Necklace Emily P. Wheeler mizuki floating Akoya pearl necklace with diamond briolette drop Necklace mizuki Zoe Chiccos Aura diamond line ring in 14k gold. Ring Zoe Chicco Suzanne Kalan 18k yellow gold rose ring with princess cut emerald center stone with round and baguette diamonds. ring Suzanne Kalan Dries Criels Flux ring in 18 carat gold with diamonds. ring Dries Criel Alexandra Rosiers Sultana pinky signet ring in 18k gold with malachite and diamond accents. ring Alexandra Rossier Assails South Sea cultured baroque pearl and diamond earrings. earings Assael At the Old Russias Victorian European cut diamond earrings with spherical coach covers in gold and black enamel, also known as opera covers, the covers hid precious diamond earrings during a trip, like an evening at the opera. Sold by the London firm of Hunt & Roskell, formerly Storr & Mortimer, with original box, circa 1880. Coach Cover Earrings To Old Russia Zoe Chiccos 14k Gold Medium Rope Chain Huggies. earings Zoe Chicco single stones 18 karat gold earrings with European cut diamonds in a hexagon shaped bezel. earings single stone Jade Traus 18 carat gold and platinum Two-tone Posey Double Chain Earrings: 18K Yellow Gold, Platinum, Diamonds earings Jade Trau Wartskis pair of diamond clip earrings by Suzanne Belperron, Paris, 1942-1955. Designed like flowers, with gold petals and conical centers set with pavé diamonds rising to platinum tips. (Made by Grn & Darde for Suzanne Belperron, 1942-1955.) earings Watsky -.925 SUNEERA Huggie NALA HY in 14k gold with signature texture and princess cut diamonds. .925SUNEERA earrings ERIKA AQUINO 2015 Gabrielle Kiss Small 18 carat snake hoop earrings with sapphire briolettes. earings Gabrielle Kiss State Properties Hedin Jet Black link bracelet in 18k gold with white diamonds and jet black enamel Bracelet State property Ted Muhlingsimple sculptural bracelet in sterling silver with yellow, green and rose gold vermeil bracelet Ted Muhling Estate Diamond Jewelry graceful pair of victorian diamond tennis bracelets. Each bracelet is silver topped with 18k yellow gold. This pair is a rare find and is an original antique, crica 1880. bangles Estate Diamond Jewelry Signed Fred Leighton Bracelet in 18k yellow gold and damond Line, this is a contemporary oval hinged bracelet encrusted with a single row of brilliant round diamonds. bracelet Signed Fred Leighton Kentshires Mid 20th century, circa 1950s Cartier gold and diamond wristwatch centered by a stylized diamond buckle and strap loop with a braided gold band and concealed hand-wound movement, in 18k and platinum. Cartier, France. Wristwatch kentshire open wrist watch Kenshire

