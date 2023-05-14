The designer of Queen Camillas’ royal coronation dress shares new photos and information about the stunning gown





The coronation of King Charles III made headlines. From the guest list to the first female sword bearer, there were so many historic moments from the ceremony. Tradition and modernity are found in the clothing choices of the royal family. From Kate Middleton’s floral tiara to George VI’s crimson state robe on the King, there’s plenty to look out for. And recently, royal fans got a glimpse of yet another royal coronation dress. ADVERTISEMENT The article continues below this ad Queen Camilia paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with her dress which was made for the former Queen at her coronation. Recently, Queens’ favorite designer gave fans some new information about the dress. New photos of Queen Camilas coronation dress ADVERTISEMENT The article continues below this ad Queen Camilla opted for her favorite designer, Bruce Oldfield, for the stunning white dress she wore to the ceremony. The dress had intricate gold embroidery with exquisite flower embroidery. Oldfield shared detailed images of the dress which made an exciting reveal: the Queen’s two dogs were embroidered on her dress. Apart from that, the dress also had a royal cipher, the names of her grandchildren. The hem of the dress had a depiction of the four nations of the UK with a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock. Queen Camilla’s dress will be on display A fan asked Goldfield if they could ever see the dress on display, to which the designer replied: .the date (07/14/23) is that of its opening at the Palace.Looks like fans have to wait until July for the palace gates to open and take a look at this jaw-dropping gown. Bruce Oldfield was also a favorite choice for some of Prince Diana’s most iconic dresses in the 1980s. When the official portraits of the new King and Queen are released, fans definitely missed their people’s princess more than ever. Fans gave all sorts of reactions on Twitter to the same thing. One of them even wrote When your girlfriend is in the spotlight and always looks uncomfortable knowing she’ll never compare to the first woman. ADVERTISEMENT The article continues below this ad Not only that, Princess Diana even trended on Twitter on Coronation Day. Fans have spotted a resemblance between the late princess and her granddaughter, Princess Charlotte. ADVERTISEMENT The article continues below this ad According to British tabloids, King Charles has many plans to modernize the monarchy and bring new changes to the system. He even wants to whittle down the list of 22 senior royals to a strict number of 7. We can only wait and see how the UK will prosper under its new king. What do you think of Queen Camilla’s coronation dress? Let us know in the comments.

