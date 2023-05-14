Elizabeth Hooper, Munelle de Vie among the brands honored by FGI of Dallas – WWD

DALLAS WINNERS: Perseverance was the theme of the evening at the 27th Annual Rising Star Awards presented by Fashion Group International of Dallas on Wednesday night at the Galleria Dallas.

The five winners, who were selected through a survey of chapter members, faced the added stress of starting their businesses shortly before or during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a challenge, but we’re there – we’ve done it,” said Elizabeth Hooper, whose abstract brass jewelry plated with silver and gold won the Accessories award. “Being an entrepreneur is tough, but if you love it, it’s so worth it.”

Tajikistani-born Munisa Khuramova won the fashion design award for Munelle de Vie, her brand of bias-cut dresses and separates made from silk charmeuse and other natural textiles.

“I come from a country where basic human rights are violated,” she said, adding that fashion “helps women connect with their higher selves.”

Retail award went to Stephen Swetish as creator of MKT, which showcases rotating Texas fashion, accessories, home furnishings and food groups on 6,000 square feet in West Village in Dallas .

Makeup artist Tina Adams-Mason of About Face Pros won the Beauty category and Dexter James took home the top Fashion Styling award.

“It’s truly a celebration of local talent,” said Nerissa Von Helpenstill, regional manager for FGI Dallas and director of business experience for Neiman Marcus at the NorthPark Center.

FGI Dallas plans to honor Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia and others at its Night of Stars gala on November 10. Proceeds will benefit scholarships for fashion design and merchandising students.