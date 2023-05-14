Fashion
The Comeback (and Season) Ends in Crushing, Last-Second Fashion
Choma’s breakthrough score came after the Gators (17-4) played from behind for almost the final 36 minutes, stunning the Irish No.8 with four goals from four different players in less than five minutes after scoring 11 times in the first match. 54 to shoot even at 15-all over by Danielle Pavinelli unaided count with 1:22 to go.
After winning the ensuing draw, UF returned the ball with 54 seconds left and paid it double when the midfielder Paisley Eagan received a green card on the play. ND capitalized on the woman’s advantage when Choma crossed the 8-yard box, took a pass from Jane McAvoy and fired past the Florida keeper Sarah Reznick with these few seconds to play.
Florida lost the toss and therefore had no chance of a miracle, reluctant to reach the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
“It was a great game,” said the head coach Amanda O’Leary. “Obviously Notre Dame came out ready to play. I thought we had good quarters and struggled in other quarters. To play a team like that, who are so good, you have to play a full 60 minute game. I think we were resilient, we came back from a four goal deficit to equal it. I couldn’t be more proud of this group.
UF were led by four goals and two assists from Maggi roomwith his final score the 100th of his career. Emma LoPinto also had four goals and an assist, while Pavinelli, who scored five goals in Jacksonville’s first-round loss on Friday, and Emily Heller scored twice each. Reznick, who set a program record in a single game with 17 saves on Friday, faced a barrage of 38 shots from the Irish and had 14 saves (.448).
Notre Dame All-America forward Jackie Wolak finished with a record five goals, plus a pair of assists. Madison Ahern added three goals and an assist. Goaltender Lilly Callahan stopped just four of UF’s 19 shots (.211), but that proved just enough. Barely.
In what was the first-ever meeting between the two programs, Notre Dame opened a 5-a-side game with three straight goals that accounted for the final counts of the second period, the last a free position score from Ahern on a woman. occasion after Pavinelli was shown a yellow card.
Florida went to the locker room down 8-5 and five times over the next 16 minutes were under two scores, including at 13-11 when Madison Waters made a terrific flight at the ND attack point and turned the turnover into a wide, open break down the length of the field. Waters was rewarded late in the charge with an assist from LoPinto and scored a goal past Callahan with 13:01 remaining.
The Irish, however, scored three minutes later when Choma’s third goal of the half cut the deficit to three with 10 minutes remaining. His fourth of the half was an unassisted mark that came with 6:55 to go and made it 15-11.
But Hall came on unassisted just 53 seconds later to score a three-goal margin. At 2:29 Tayler Warehime scored on a pass from Emily Hellerthen Pavinelli, 50 seconds later, went unassisted to level the game for the first time since the 13:31 mark to send the UF faithful into a drunken state and prepare for a cruel end to an otherwise season rewarding.
“This group of seniors have been so successful, and it’s all because of their team chemistry and hard work,” O’Leary said. “It’s just a great group of young women on and off the field, and that’s what makes it so special, and that’s what makes University of Florida lacrosse so special. people in the locker room. The wins and losses they probably won’t remember. They’ll remember the relationships they’ve had throughout their lives. I couldn’t be prouder of this senior class. They’ve been through Covid and they’ve been through a lot of adversity, but I persevered, and I love every single one of them.”
Folders
No. 6 Florida (17-4)
No. 8 Notre Dame (15-5)
Notable
- Florida’s 30 combined saves between the first and second rounds are the first in UF NCAA tournament history
- by Sarah Reznick 30 saves between games also puts her first in individual totals in UF NCAA tournament history
- Florida’s 19 combined assists between first and second rounds are second in UF NCAA tournament history
- Hat-trick counter
- Florida ends its stellar season with an overall record of 17-4, after winning its conference tournament for the ninth straight year and 10th overall
- The Gators had five athletes named to the IWLCA All-Region teams and nine earned a spot on the All-AAC First Team or Second Team.
- Sarah Reznick (Goalkeeper of the Year) and Emily Heller (Midfielder of the Year) have each won major AAC awards
- Gators move to 13-12 all-time in NCAA Tournament
- Notre Dame takes 1-0 lead in all-time series
- Florida is now 126-23 (.846) inside Donald R. Dizney Stadium
- Maggi Room scored her 100th career goal, becoming the 17th player in Florida history to reach the milestone
- (if lost) Gators finish 2023 campaign 4-4 against opponents ranked in IWLCA/ILWomen Top-25 poll
- Streaks: Sarah Reznick recorded one save in 72 straight games, a new program record
- Streaks: Maggi Room dished out an assist in 14 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in program history
Career Tops
|
Sources
2/ https://floridagators.com/news/2023/5/14/lacrosse-uf-notre-dame-ncaa-tournament-lax-may-14-2023.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chase Merkel, Joseph Veeck guide Quaker Valley boys’ tennis to solid season
- The Comeback (and Season) Ends in Crushing, Last-Second Fashion
- Six Lions Killed in Kenya in Blow to Conservation Efforts
- How to use Google Authenticator
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests after his arrest – JURIST
- Ambitious agenda for Biden on upcoming three-country Indo-Pacific trip as debt default looms at home | KWKT
- Bhagyashree said his children would be uncomfortable watching the suhagraat scene: Samir | Bollywood
- The Power of Ideas Is Infinite, TD Doherty Tells Gaeltacht Tech Collectors
- Trump tears up haters, ignores Melania in Mother’s Day post – Rolling Stone
- Many Ministers Participate in 2024 Nyaleg Election, President Joko Widodo Says
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he will ‘immediately’ close southern border
- Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic talk show allegations | Entertainment