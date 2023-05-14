The Comeback (and Season) Ends in Crushing, Last-Second Fashion

Notre Dame midfielder Kasey Choma scored all four of her second-half goals, including the game-winner with just 10.1 seconds left, giving sixth-seeded, sixth-seeded Florida , a crushing 16-15 loss in Sunday’s 16-game round of the NCAA Tournament. at Disneyland Stadium.

Choma’s breakthrough score came after the Gators (17-4) played from behind for almost the final 36 minutes, stunning the Irish No.8 with four goals from four different players in less than five minutes after scoring 11 times in the first match. 54 to shoot even at 15-all over by Danielle Pavinelli unaided count with 1:22 to go.

After winning the ensuing draw, UF returned the ball with 54 seconds left and paid it double when the midfielder Paisley Eagan received a green card on the play. ND capitalized on the woman’s advantage when Choma crossed the 8-yard box, took a pass from Jane McAvoy and fired past the Florida keeper Sarah Reznick with these few seconds to play.

Florida lost the toss and therefore had no chance of a miracle, reluctant to reach the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.

“It was a great game,” said the head coach Amanda O’Leary . “Obviously Notre Dame came out ready to play. I thought we had good quarters and struggled in other quarters. To play a team like that, who are so good, you have to play a full 60 minute game. I think we were resilient, we came back from a four goal deficit to equal it. I couldn’t be more proud of this group.

UF were led by four goals and two assists from Maggi room with his final score the 100th of his career. Emma LoPinto also had four goals and an assist, while Pavinelli, who scored five goals in Jacksonville’s first-round loss on Friday, and Emily Heller scored twice each. Reznick, who set a program record in a single game with 17 saves on Friday, faced a barrage of 38 shots from the Irish and had 14 saves (.448).

Notre Dame All-America forward Jackie Wolak finished with a record five goals, plus a pair of assists. Madison Ahern added three goals and an assist. Goaltender Lilly Callahan stopped just four of UF’s 19 shots (.211), but that proved just enough. Barely.

In what was the first-ever meeting between the two programs, Notre Dame opened a 5-a-side game with three straight goals that accounted for the final counts of the second period, the last a free position score from Ahern on a woman. occasion after Pavinelli was shown a yellow card.

Florida went to the locker room down 8-5 and five times over the next 16 minutes were under two scores, including at 13-11 when Madison Waters made a terrific flight at the ND attack point and turned the turnover into a wide, open break down the length of the field. Waters was rewarded late in the charge with an assist from LoPinto and scored a goal past Callahan with 13:01 remaining.

The Irish, however, scored three minutes later when Choma’s third goal of the half cut the deficit to three with 10 minutes remaining. His fourth of the half was an unassisted mark that came with 6:55 to go and made it 15-11.

But Hall came on unassisted just 53 seconds later to score a three-goal margin. At 2:29 Tayler Warehime scored on a pass from Emily Heller then Pavinelli, 50 seconds later, went unassisted to level the game for the first time since the 13:31 mark to send the UF faithful into a drunken state and prepare for a cruel end to an otherwise season rewarding.

“This group of seniors have been so successful, and it’s all because of their team chemistry and hard work,” O’Leary said. “It’s just a great group of young women on and off the field, and that’s what makes it so special, and that’s what makes University of Florida lacrosse so special. people in the locker room. The wins and losses they probably won’t remember. They’ll remember the relationships they’ve had throughout their lives. I couldn’t be prouder of this senior class. They’ve been through Covid and they’ve been through a lot of adversity, but I persevered, and I love every single one of them.”

Folders

No. 6 Florida (17-4)

No. 8 Notre Dame (15-5)

Notable

Florida’s 30 combined saves between the first and second rounds are the first in UF NCAA tournament history by Sarah Reznick 30 saves between games also puts her first in individual totals in UF NCAA tournament history

Florida’s 19 combined assists between first and second rounds are second in UF NCAA tournament history

Hat-trick counter

Florida ends its stellar season with an overall record of 17-4, after winning its conference tournament for the ninth straight year and 10th overall The Gators had five athletes named to the IWLCA All-Region teams and nine earned a spot on the All-AAC First Team or Second Team. Sarah Reznick (Goalkeeper of the Year) and Emily Heller (Midfielder of the Year) have each won major AAC awards

Gators move to 13-12 all-time in NCAA Tournament

Notre Dame takes 1-0 lead in all-time series

Florida is now 126-23 (.846) inside Donald R. Dizney Stadium

Maggi Room scored her 100th career goal, becoming the 17th player in Florida history to reach the milestone

scored her 100th career goal, becoming the 17th player in Florida history to reach the milestone (if lost) Gators finish 2023 campaign 4-4 against opponents ranked in IWLCA/ILWomen Top-25 poll

Streaks: Sarah Reznick recorded one save in 72 straight games, a new program record

recorded one save in 72 straight games, a new program record Streaks: Maggi Room dished out an assist in 14 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in program history

Career Tops

#Linen

Twitter

instagram

Facebook