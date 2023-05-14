Florida school board members speak out on ‘fur outfit’ at school board meeting: ‘It’s inappropriate’ | National

The members of a black board in Florida weighed in on whether children should be able to wear “furry attire” at a dress code policy meeting on Tuesday.
Brevard Public Schools board member Megan Wright said “furry attire” was a “common thread” in student dress code surveys.
“One of the first things is, believe it or not, and I can’t believe I have to say this out loud, but the furry outfit, which came up in this thread, I don’t even know not how many times,” Wright began. “Referring to dog collars, referring to tails, referring to ears that students wear.”
Another school board member, Kayte Campbell, said that while she was not a fan of the furry movea headband with ears on them was different from students wearing “tails”.
“I’m not a big fan of the furry movement, but at the same time if ears mean a headband with pointy ears on it, it’s a hair accessory. So you know, tails are different and students meow and bark at other students, that’s not cool, but that’s not the dress code,” Campbell said.
Matt Susin, the school board president, said furry clothing shouldn’t be acceptable in schools.
“I’m totally trying to find a way that’s not acceptable in any way because what he does is they then bark and all the other weird stuff,” Susin said.
He added that a “majority of the council” seemed to believe furry clothing should be considered an inappropriate dress code.
“Here’s the bottom line: It’s inappropriate, like using the behavior in a school, and we just need to end it,” he continued.
Member Jennifer Jenkins said the conversation was “ridiculous” and insane”.
“It’s not rocket science, and it’s not an epidemic, if you don’t want tails on the kids, just say no tails, it’s ridiculous,” she said. “This furry conversation is insane and it’s a culture war conversation,” she added, saying the “barking” had nothing to do with furries.
“If you follow the trends, it’s this weird, ridiculous thing that kids do in middle school, all the kids, barking and meowing one after the other,” she continued. “It’s weird but they do. It has nothing to do with a kid wearing a tail. It’s all kids, unfortunately. Talk to your middle school teachers, they’ll tell you. We’re overcomplicating this, you don’t want them wearing tails, say no tails.”
Director of Student Services Christopher Reed suggested adding “dress that mimics non-human characteristics” to the policy.