Six women, all over 100, celebrate Mother’s Day at the South Loop fashion show brunch





Even at 102, Eva Mae Holland still has her fashion sense. She still wears 3-inch heels and her hat every Sunday to church, her granddaughter LeDonna Barnes said. She is always dressed fashionably. Holland was one of six mothers over 100 who arrived in a stretch limo dressed in their Sunday Best for a fashion show brunch at a Marriott hotel in the South Loop. None of the five could complain about a lack of appreciation this Mother’s Day. The Club 100 mothers, a group of centenarians, joined by loved ones, wait at their table for the start of the Barbara Bates Brunch fashion show at the Marriott Marquis, 2121 S. Prairie Ave. Sunday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times They were celebrated as part of the Andrew Holmes Foundations Club 100, whose members are all centenarians. We couldn’t have Mother’s Day without honoring these types of mothers, said fashion designer Barbara Bates, who greeted each with ceremonial sashes bearing their age. The oldest of the group, Juanita Mitchell, stepped out of her limo in a dark purple dress. Juanita Mitchell, 111 (in a wheelchair), gets a little help with her seat belt from Maru Muse, her daughter, after arriving by limo for brunch and a fashion show Sunday at the Marriott Marquis, 2121 S. Prairie Ave . Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times The 111-year-old still takes fashion seriously, her daughter Mary Muse said. She and her mother wore matching hats. She loves bright, vibrant colors and likes to be coordinated, Muse said. Before we go [from Flossmoor] she asked me about my jewelry and the matching purple nail polish. Mary Lee Stiger, 102, arrived in a bright white and green floral dress and was joined by three generations of her family. Stiger is a relatively new Chicagoan, having moved here 13 years ago from Kentucky to be closer to his family. It’s just a wonderful day to be alive, Stiger said. Mary Lee Stiger, 102, is seated in front of (left to right) her daughter Pamela Cox, her granddaughter Danielle Cox-Jones and her great-granddaughter Morgan Jones. All four attended the Barbara Bates Brunch fashion show at the Marriott Marquis, 2121 S. Prairie Ave. Sunday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times Catherine Malone brought along her 103-year-old mother, Clara Washington, who wore a light purple dress. Besides the benefits of hitchhiking in the limo, Malone said she was happy with the brunch because I don’t have to cook. Barnes said her grandmother had just turned 102, but the Sunday limo ride was only her second. It’s so amazing to me. Usually when you ride in a limo it’s for a funeral or a wedding. My grandmother, when the limo stopped, she said, I have a limo? She was so happy. Eva Mae Holland too, her daughter said. It was just a blessing to be able to come here in the limo and we don’t have to go to a cemetery,” Barnes said. It may sound morbid, but I’m glad to be here to celebrate it. No breakfast in bed. Fashion show. Callie Lott, 103, walks to the ballroom during the Barbara Bates Brunch fashion show at the Marriott Marquis, 2121 S. Prairie Ave., on Sunday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

