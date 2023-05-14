Thompson’s OT goal stuns Cornell No. 6, sends Michigan to NCAA quarterfinals

Next game: vs. NCAA Quarterfinals 05/20/2023 | To be determined ESPNU Can. 20 (Sat) / TBA against. NCAA Quarterfinals

Peter Thompson led the Wolverines with four goals and one assist, while seven Wolverines scored at least one goal. Thompson played the hero, scoring the winner at 2:40 of the first overtime.

Michael Boehm set a program single-season goalscoring record (45) with three goals in the game.

The victory gives UM a spot in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament against No. 1 seed Duke or Delaware.

ITHACA, NY — Graduate student Peter Thompson scored the sudden death overtime goal as the The No. 15 University of Michigan men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 6 Cornell Big Red by a score of 15-14 in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, May 14 at Shoellkopf Field. . The win is Michigan’s first in NCAA playoff history and came in UM’s first-ever NCAA tournament game.

With the win, the Wolverines will advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament and face the winner of No. 1 Duke vs. Delaware on Saturday May 20 in Albany, NY.

After a huge save from the first-year keeper Hunter Taylor just six seconds into the four-minute overtime period, Thompson secured the victory for Michigan at 2:40 with an assist from the graduate Bryce Clay .

Neither team was leading by more than two goals in regulation time, and although Michigan took a 14-13 lead in the final minute, Cornell’s Billy Coyle scored the equalizer just 59 seconds left. counter to force overtime.

Michigan (10-6) opened the scoring with a junior goal Michael Boehm at 12:31 of the first quarter, but Cornell (11-4) responded with three straight goals to take a 3-1 lead.

A senior goal Josh Zawada at 7:33 in the first quarter, Cornell’s lead was reduced to one goal before the second Aidan Mulholland scored at 2:28 to tie the game, 3-3. Cornell scored again at the 1:50 junction to briefly regain the lead before a Thompson goal thirty seconds later (1:20) tied the game again, 4-4.

At 11:24 of the second quarter, Cornell scored again to briefly break the tie before Junior Justin Wietfeldt won the next face-off and scored at 11:18 to force a 5-5 tie. The back-and-forth affair continued as Cornell’s Spencer Wirtheim scored at 8:30 of the second quarter, making it 6-5, and junior isaac aronson scored at 2:27 to tie the game at 6-6. Eleven seconds from the end of the second quarter, a senior goal Jake Bonomi gave Michigan its first lead of the contest and a 7-6 lead before halftime.

In the third quarter, Cornell’s Kelleher scored again to tie the game 7-7 at 1:38. Michigan closed out the third quarter with two goals to take a 9-7 lead, however, as Aronson scored his second of the game with 4:20 left and Bonomi added another at 3:35.

The fourth quarter was a flurry of goals as the teams combined for 12 goals. Cornell’s CJ Kirst scored the first at 14:13 and cut Michigan’s lead to one goal before Zawada scored his second of the game at 13:43, restoring Michigan’s two-goal lead. Cornell’s Blake scored back-to-back goals at 11:17 and 10:38 to tie the game at 10-10. A minute later (9:39), Boehm scored his second of the game, setting a school single-season record for goals for the season.

Cornell tied the game at 8:38 of the fourth quarter with another goal from Kirst, but Thompson responded with back-to-back goals at 5:15 and 4:39 to put Michigan up, 13-11. The scoring continued, as Cornell responded with two more goals at 4:14 and 4:05 to tie the game at 13-13. Boehm responded with his third goal of the game at 1:49, giving Michigan another one-goal lead before Cornell’s Coyle tied the game 14-14 with 59 seconds left in regulation time. The game went into overtime with UM taking the win 15-14.

Thompson led Michigan with four goals – including the game winner – and an assist in the game, while Boehm had three goals and an assist. Boehm’s three goals that day set a single-season goalscoring record (45), and the junior now has 99 in his career.