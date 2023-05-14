Houston Asian American Archive walks with Ascend AAPI Spring Fashion Show | Rice News | News and Media Relations





Culture is always in fashion. On May 20, the Ride the AAPI Spring Fashion Show will transform the historic Julia Ideson Building of the Houston Public Libraries into a beautiful, festive runway from 2-5 p.m. The fashion program is part of Our Vibrant AAPI Community: Selections from the Houston Asian American Archive, (HAAA) which tells personal stories that reflect the deep and varied contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities to the fabric of Houston. The exhibition is on view through June 3 at the Julia Ideson Building Gallery, 550 McKinney St. A joint project between Rice Universitys Chao Center for Asian Studies in the School of Humanities and the Fondren Library Woodson Research Center, the HAAA has grown since its inception in 2010 to include approximately 450 recorded interviews and oral histories of AAPI community members of Houston, in addition to many other items now on display at the exhibit, including campaign posters of pioneering political candidates, archival footage of community events, and many other artifacts. “The Asian American and Pacific Islander community is distinguished by its treasure trove of brilliant artists who have brightened our world,” said Anne Chao 05 09, HAAA program manager and senior lecturer at the School of Humanities. . Our show will feature three fashion designers, Chloe Dao, Tina Zulu and Anthony Pabillano, who represent some of Houston’s most creative and innovative talent.” Dao is an American fashion designer and television personality who lives and works in Houston. She won the second season of the reality show Project Runway with a collection of women’s evening wear. For 21 years, she has run the Dao Chloe Dao boutique, formerly known as Lot 8. Zulu leads the creative exploration known as Zulu Kimono. Filipino-American, Zulu will present a collection of reinvented vintage Japanese kimonos. Kimono Zulu is inspired by the rich history of traditional Japanese attire, primarily the kimono, and its influence on other cultures across Asia and the West. Pabillanoa Filipino artist based in Houston, is currently exploring weaving in the style of the Filipino bayong, a traditional bag made from dried leaves but redefined today by its use of unexpected materials and shapes. Cutloose Hair and Oribe are the fashion show’s hair sponsors, and several former contestants from the Miss Chinatown Houston Scholarship Contest will be presented as models. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Due to limited seating, the show will be streamed live on Houston Public Libraries Barbara Bush Literacy Square and online at Houston Public Libraries Facebook Page.

