You don’t have to be in an animal costume to be a fan

If you dress and behave like an animal, does that make you furry?

No, but some aspects are similar (see below).

The topic came up recently at a Brevard Public School Dress Code Policy meeting, where school board members talked more about the tendency to dress and behave like an animal than other aspects of sewing in the classroom.

It’s not something that’s “massively causing” a problem in the district, BPS spokesman Russell Bruhn told FLORIDA TODAY.

“I’m not saying kids aren’t kids then they make fun of each other or team up for fun, but as far as a widespread issue goes, that hasn’t been the case to our knowledge. “, Bruhn said. .

Here are some things to know about furries and furry fans.

What is a hairy?

Furries are anthropomorphic enthusiasts in short, furries, furs, or fursuits, depending on those in the furry community. Think of people dressed up as giant stuffed animals. Bugs Bunny or Daffy Duck, popular cartoon characters who walk and talk like humans, are often cited as examples of anthropomorphism.

The subject of furs, while new to the Brevard School Board, is one that has been discussed over the past few years in educational and political arenas.

Clothing can range from accessories as simple as animal ears, tails or shirts to elaborate costumes. Some people create a “fursona”, or an animal character that they disguise with “distinct personalities, stories, relationships and attitudes”.according to Furscience.

For some children, practice is a fun pastime or a way to cope with feelings of not fitting in.

What is the furry fandom?

Furry fandom refers to being a fan of the furry community. Another way to say furry fandom? Fanboying or fangirling on furries.

What is the difference between furry and cosplay?

Cosplay, which is short for “costume play”, usually involves people creating costumes based on pre-existing characters, characters seen in movies or comics. With lots of furry characters they are quirky, much like steampunk.

Florida is a popular state for cosplay conventions, including Megacon in Orlando, which hosts celebrities from sci-fi movies and TV shows and attracts guests and vendors interested in “Star Wars”, “Star Trek”, “Harry Potter” and all things Marvel.

Furries and Animalia have one thing in common: animals. However, these are two separate things.

According to Merriam-Webster, “Animalia” means one of the basic groups of living things that includes either all animals or all multicellular animals. Think “animal kingdom”.

In a March article in the Reno Gazette Journal, a USA TODAY network newspaper, featuring Burning Man as a preview, furries appeared.

Burning Man announced the theme for 2023 in October: Animalia. Initial reaction from online commenters was that the theme would attract many furry people who are interested in or dress up in anthropomorphic animal characters to attend this year’s event, which will take place at Black Rock Desert. in Pershing County, Nevada. (about two hours north of Reno) August 27-September 27. 4.

According to Official newspaper story: “This year’s theme for Burning Man will celebrate the animal world and our place in it, real and imagined, mythical and memorized animals, and explore the curious mental constructs that allow us to believe that imagined animals are real , that real animals are imagined, and that somehow, despite all evidence to the contrary, humanity is not part of the animal kingdom,” wrote Stuart Mangrum, director of the Burning Philosophy Center Man Project.

Do you have to dress up to be hairy?

“The furry fandom includes musicians, writers, artists, cartoonists, sculptors and people who really want to read comics and stories about these things,” John Cole, co-founder of Megaplex, told FLORIDA TODAY in a 2017 story. Only about 20% of furries have costumes, he added, like fans of cosplay or comic book conventions. “Those who don’t necessarily want to dress up, they go to conventions,” Cole said. “Not all furries are fursuits, and some fursuits aren’t really furries. Some are just people who like to perform.”

Megacon, Megaplexfurry conventions and other cosplay events are great opportunities for people-watching or learning more about the furry fandom.

What could be considered furry accessories?

Some furry costumes feature a mask, tail, and street clothes. Furry accessories range from cat ears, similar to the headbands Ariana Grande made popular in her early days as a pop singer, to headbands that have bunny ears (popular at Easter and Halloween).

