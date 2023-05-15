



ORLANDO, FL. —The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team convincingly beat top-seeded Rollins on a hot Sunday afternoon in Florida. The Bears were led by Evan Voss who broke a program record for most assists in an NCAA tournament game with five and tied a record for most points in a tournament game with seven. LR advances to its third national semifinal in the program history and will face conference rival Limestone next Sunday in Gaffney, SC INSIDE THE MATCHUP

Final: #5 Lenoir-Rhyne 14, #2 Rollins 8

Recordings:#5Lenoir-Rhyne (16-3), #2 Rollins (15-2)

Location: Orlando, Florida | Bishop Moore Catholic HS GAME STATS Rollins took the lead early on with back-to-back goals. Grant Hansen and Justin White gave the hosts a 2-0 lead with just 3:45 to go.

LR would respond with a pair of goals from Evan Voss And Riley Seay tie the game to two.

And tie the game to two. Rollins closed the first frame with two goals in 1:08 and led 4-2 after one.

The second quarter was all LR as they held Rollins scoreless and fired the hosts 19-10 into the frame. The Bears outscored Rollins 5-0 within 15 seconds with a pair of goals coming from Myles Moffat .

. Bryce Reece scored with 1:54 left to give the Bears a 7-4 lead heading into the break.

scored with 1:54 left to give the Bears a 7-4 lead heading into the break. LR held a 31-20 advantage on shots after 30 minutes and the two teams combined for just 11 turnovers.

LR came out of the gates with an early goal to start the second half from Seay’s batting just 43 seconds to push LR’s lead to 8-4.

Rollins made a quick 3-1 push to cut it to 9-7 at 6:58 of the third quarter, but it was all LR from there.

A 5-0 run from LR made it 14-7 and put the game out of reach. Canata scored twice in that stretch and Voss had a goal and an assist.

Rob Pensabene made 15 saves in goal to claim the victory. Matthew Mancini won 13 of 25 face-offs and caught 11 ground balls.

made 15 saves in goal to claim the victory. won 13 of 25 face-offs and caught 11 ground balls. SSC Player of the Year Shahe Katchadurian made seven saves for the hosts.

Canata finished with a hat trick and Seay and Jarrett Huff had three points. BEYOND THE SCORE BOX The opening temperature was 88 degrees.

It was the second-highest winning margin for LR in an NCAA Tournament game. They beat Wingate 18-10 in 2021.

LR ended the Tars’ 10-game winning streak.

It was Rollins’ first appearance and first game at the NCAA Tournament. LR is now 6-4 all-time in the NCAA playoffs.

It was LR’s second victory at Florida State in five days as they beat Tampa on Wednesday 10-9. LR goes 6-5 all-time at Florida State.

The Bears went to national semifinal games in 2018 and 2021.

LR remain unbeaten against Rollins, going 5-0 all-time. It was the first meeting between the two in Florida since a 13-12 LR win in 2011.

It was the first time LR had beaten the No. 2 ranked team in the national USILA poll.

The Bears improve to 117-3 all-time when leading after three quarters.

With 24 points (14g, 10a), LR broke the single-season team record for most points in a season with 497. FOLLOWING:The Bears advance to face South Region No. 2 seed Limestone in Gaffney on Sunday in the national semifinal at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to the national championship on May 28 in Philadelphia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lrbears.com/news/2023/5/14/mens-lacrosse-ncaa-quarterfinal-rollins.aspx

