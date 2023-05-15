Fashion
Da Mgico by Fimi celebrates the fashion of communion and ceremony in Valencia
Translated by
Roberta Herrera
Posted
May 15, 2023
From May 12 to 14, Feria Valencia presented the latest fashion collections for children, as well as the latest communion and ceremony collections for children. The Spanish event, which brought together the Da Mgico and Fimi fairs for the first time, once again cemented Valencia’s position as a hub for children’s fashion. This year, the exhibition center has doubled in size to reach 10,000 square meters, welcoming 110 exhibiting brands and welcoming more than 100 buyers from more than 20 countries including Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Italy and more. Madagascar.
“We are very satisfied with the result. We have invested heavily in inviting foreign buyers, and their number has increased considerably in this edition. The national sector remains difficult, so it is crucial for our Spanish companies to be able to develop in new markets In addition, it is something that generates great added value for the fair,” said event director Alicia Gimeno.
She also acknowledged the support of IVACE, the Chamber of Valencia and ASEPRI (Spanish Association of Children’s Products) to make this event a success. Gimeno noted that several orders were registered by the brands from the morning of the first day of the show. According to the latest published data, the fair recorded up to 18% of foreign professional visitors and 75% of the annual turnover of participating companies was generated during the event.
The official noted that the event had generated strong interest in Catholic markets like Ireland and Protestant markets like the UK.
“Even in places where Communion is not celebrated, dresses are easily adaptable to event fashion. In Spain, Communion is a traditional event, but abroad they focus more on ceremonies and look for good designs, quality models and price competitions,” said the director, emphasizing the niche character of the event.
She further highlighted the positive business impact of dressing children for ceremonies at events outside of religion or wearing multiple looks per occasion. “In our country, there is a significant birth rate problem, and fewer children are receiving communion, so it makes sense to adapt and direct the offer towards events in the broad sense,” she added.
Optimism was widespread among brands, who said they were happy with the increased representation of footwear brands. Antonio Jess Snchez, director of Andalusian company Abuela Tata, announced five new international clients from countries including Ireland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, while Mara Jos Cnovas of accessories company Josephine Luca announced celebrated the interest of Italian customers and a new potential customer from Kuwait. Meanwhile, buyers praised the “constant movement in the stands” and the wide range of proposals available, from classic and romantic to bohemian and relaxed, as well as the strong presence of colors such as purple, pink and blue.
Despite the increased presence of international buyers, domestic buyers remained dominant at the fair.
“Each year we attract new, quality buyers, who see our show as a place to find inspiration and source to differentiate themselves for the coming season,” said Gimeno, who highlighted the varied profiles of buyers. present, ranging from department stores to physical and online retailers to franchise investors in online marketplaces.
Compared to last year’s Da Mgico, held separately in May, this year’s joint edition saw a 13% increase in attendance. The first Da Mgicoin 2013 included only twenty brands and was born out of the need to separate the ceremonial children’s fashion from the bridal industry. .
One of the main attractions of the 10th anniversary of the communion fashion showcase and ceremony was the Paseo Mgico fashion shows, which ran throughout the two days of the event and featured a total of nine children’s brands.
While the collection of the Amaya Couture brand was inspired by the series Emily in Paris, Beatriz Montero presented a collection reminiscent of the 1950s. Javilar presented a collection dominated by the color purple, to “assert equality”, and Mon Air created a unique vision of the Greek islands. The most classic and traditional collections were presented by the brands Marla, La Infantita, Lilus and Mimil. For the first time in the history of Valencian children’s fashion shows, the designers of the brands were brought on stage after each presentation in order to celebrate and make visible their work, often hidden in workshops.
Although the next edition of the event will not take place until May next year, the organizers have already expressed their intention to continue the format of joint celebration of the event with the aim of “uniting the sector and to create synergies”.
For its part, BabyKid + Fimi, the fair dedicated to childcare and children’s fashion, will return to Feria Valencia in January.
