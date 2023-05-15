‘We just want to count like everyone else’: Waterloo Region groups rally in grief, hope for red dress march





People took to the streets of Kitchener on Sunday to remember lost mothers, daughters and sisters. The Red Dress March marked National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Awareness Day earlier this month and saw a renewed call to implement the recommendations of a national inquiry. Serena Wesley thought of every MMIWG in Canada as she walked the streets of downtown Kitchener on Sunday morning. “For the number of people who showed up here today on Mother’s Day, it means a lot because we’re giving voice to people who don’t have a voice,” Wesley said. She also walked for her late mother Roberta Chafe Wesley, a victim of domestic violence. “About a year ago, when I was marching for Missing and Murdered Natives, I decided to search for my mother’s story online and I couldn’t find a single article about her, but I did. got to know a lot about him,” Serena said. , it’s like she’s been forgotten and she’s not there so I walk for her.” Serena is part of The Healing of the Seven Generations, a group that helps First Peoples in the area. Serena, the band and other community members participated in the Red Dress March to highlight the lingering pain from decades of abuse and neglect. “I walk for Elaine Alook, she disappeared from Tower Road, Fort McMurray, Alberta in 2004, said one participant. She had four children, beautiful beautiful boys. She was my friend.” The Waterloo Region community says the crisis has not abated since the final report of the national inquiry. Aboriginal leaders in Manitoba renewed their calls for a A Winnipeg-area landfill will be searched for remains of two aboriginal women believed to be buried there. “With the women in the community to the west where they found one of their bodies at the dump and now they’re going to get the other two sisters from the dump, I don’t believe they’re going to find just the two qu ‘They are research,’ said Donna Dubie, executive director of The Healing of the Seven Generations. Despite increased awareness and the national inquiry, participants in today’s march say the situation facing Indigenous girls and women has not changed. “I see and hear abuse our women experience every day and it will only take one small incident to take this to the extreme,” Dubie said. Disappearances and Murders Day is May 5, but I would like to honor it all month.” Going forward, Serena says all Canadians should use Red Suit Day to reflect on what they can do to create change. “It’s not just women. It’s men, boys, kids, everyone and we just want to count like everyone else, that’s all.” A vigil will also be held Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Clock Tower in Victoria Park in honor of the MMIWG.

