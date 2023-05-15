Save up to 40% on running shoes and apparel





IN A In just a few years, On Running has grown from a niche sneaker brand for serious runners to making some of the most popular running and walking shoes today. Seriously, look on the streets of pretty much any major coastal town and you’ll find guys sporting pairs of these minimalist running shoes with their cloud-like outsoles. That’s probably why it’s so hard to find On’s latest styles at a discount unless you’re willing to buy them used. But through the On’s Classics section, you can score sales on last season’s running shoes, walking shoes, and workout apparel. We call it , since we have never seen its clearance section so large. You’ll find the usual suspects on the markdown: the , and the Our fitness team dubbed Cloudflow On’s best lightweight running shoe. “Unlike some of its bulkier brethren, these feature a streamlined aesthetic that’s ideal for minimalists who want everything they need in a shoe and nothing else,” says Talene Appleton, Fitness Editor, in his review. “Gripy rubber pods add extra traction to allow for safer running in wet weather and around tight corners. Meanwhile, the Cloudstratus received top marks as our editors’ road running shoe for its cushioning maximum, its wide sizes and its sleek design. More Men’s Health play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Best Running Shoe for Road Running On Running Cloudstratus Now 40% off Best Lightweight Running Shoe On Running Cloudflow Now 40% off About the management of the ROGER Clubhouse On Running Cloudflyer Now 30% off On Running Cloud X Shift Now 31% off On Running Cloudsurfer 6 Now 30% off On Running Performance Long-T Now 50% off On the running jacket Now 40% off Running Tank-T Now 40% off On Running High Sock Now 41% off But we are also seeing new sales on , Roger Federer’s eponymous style that received a 2022 Men’s Health Sneaker Award, and has become a must-have casual sneaker. There are also new discounts on the and the . If you’re looking to restock on workout clothes, We’re also offering a rare sale on the as well as his . And while On is more known for its shoes than its clothes, our style team co-signed most On workout clothes for their moisture-wicking fabrics and modern design that look great on and off. the race track. Given On’s huge appeal right now, we’re pretty sure most of these sales will sell out quickly, so be sure to add them to cart while they’re still available. Also, be sure to refresh this page, where we’ll be restocking On’s Memorial Day sales as they arrive. Associate Editor, Trade As Associate Editor of Men’s Health, Commerce, Christian Gollayan oversees all shopping content on menshealth.com. He returned to New York via Portland, where he served as associate editor of LeManuel.com. Christian’s work has also been featured in InStyle, Food & Wine, the New York Post and Tatler Asia.

