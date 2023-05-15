Ducks’ home season schedule ends in disastrous





It was the last way the Oregon Ducks baseball team wanted to end their home program. Any hope of hosting an NCAA Regional was erased this weekend as the Washington Huskies entered PK Park and swept the Ducks in the weekend series. Buy tickets for Ducks Washington outscored Oregon 43-18 in the three-game set, which moved the Ducks to 31-18 overall and just 14-12 in conference action. The setback also tied Oregon for fifth place with Arizona State with another series to go before the Pac-12 tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ever since pitcher Jace Stoffal got injured, the Ducks haven’t been the same. They lost two of three to USC last weekend and now sweep the Huskies, the first time Washington has swept the Ducks since the program was revived in 2009. Logan Mercado took over Friday night pitching duties and the Huskies managed to join him in the fourth inning with five runs. The bullpen was no better as Washington took Game 1 14-5. It was much worse the next day with the Huskies crossing home plate nine times before the Ducks came to bat. That 9-0 lead was more than enough for Saturday’s 18-8 win. In the series finale, the Ducks had a 4-2 lead going into the sixth inning, but the Huskies bats came alive with six runs and Washington left Eugene with the 11-5 win and sweep. Oregon needs to resolve pitching issues quickly as the Ducks travel to Utah to finish out the regular season. The series begins Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. start, then two daytime matches with Friday and Saturday matches starting at 10 a.m. PST.

