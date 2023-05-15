eBay backs $4 million Series A for clothing-sharing platform The Volte





Sydney-based circular fashion platform The Volte has closed a $4 million Series A round led by eBay Ventures, which has also entered into a business partnership with the clothing-sharing site. Co-founded by Bernadette Olivier, Jade Hirniak, Kym Atkins and Genevieve Hohnen, The Volte is a luxury fashion rental marketplace that doesn’t hold inventory of its own, rather it connects “lenders” to renters who can access pieces. for a limited time at a fraction of the cost of owning the clothes. Series A follows a popularity boom for the platform which claims to have seen monthly bookings double in 2023, with more than 70,000 dresses now listed on the platform accessible by 300,000 monthly active users. Co-founder and CEO Olivier said the investment, which also includes a business partnership building on eBay’s commitment to recommerce (the resale of previously owned goods), reinforced the abandonment world of disposable fashion consumers. “The key to the fashion industry becoming sustainable is for better, higher quality items to stay in circulation longer,” Olivier said. “Our partnership with eBay will further The Volte’s ambition to grow the circular economy of fashion in Australia and we are already working with eBay Australia on several initiatives that will reduce the availability of fashion.” Brooke Eichhorn, head of fashion at eBay, said the partnership will significantly benefit sellers, buyers and brands. “eBay has long been a champion of fashion re-commerce, with 16 million pre-loved fashion items listed on eBay.com.au in previous years,” Eichhron said. “This partnership with The Volte will allow us to continue to question and change what it means to buy, sell and love fashion. “Buy now, earn now, sell later are opportunities that last a lifetime. By pioneering greater accessibility, transparency and sustainability, we have a head start in driving fashion forward. According to Olivier, a dress is rented on average nine times through the platform, but some popular dresses can attract hundreds of requests. “We all want to encourage people – and make it possible – to buy better quality clothes, moving away from the fundamentally flawed fast fashion model,” the CEO said. “This has the potential to disrupt the $420 billion fast fashion industry. Consumers may view fashion as an investment, rather than a disposable one. In addition to eBay, venture capital firm BetterLabs also joined the $4 million Series A funding round which was oversubscribed. The funding round is the latest multi-million dollar raise for a circular economy company in recent months and follows a $2 million seed round for second-hand luxury fashion site Azura Fashion Group in November last year. The round was backed by investors including Utiliti Ventures, Halkin Ventures, Jefferson Capital Partners and Archangel Ventures, and followed the launch of its “Pre-Loved by Azura Reborn” offering on Australian e-communications site The Iconic. Receive our daily business news Sign up for our free email updates. Help us provide you with quality journalism.

