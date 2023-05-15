Fashion
Husker Men Win B1G Outdoor Championship
The Nebraska Men’s Track and Field team won the Big Ten Outdoor Tag Team Championship on Sunday at the Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington, Indiana.
The Husker men won their first Big Ten outdoor title since 2016 with 151 points, their most in a conference meeting since 2004. Minnesota was second with 122 points and Iowa third with 120 points. It is the 30th all-time outdoor conference title for the Husker men and their 68th conference title overall. It also marks their first conference championship under the freshman head coach. Justin St. Clair.
The Nebraska Women finished third with 112 points, which was their most points in a Big Ten meeting. It was also their best outdoor Big Ten ranking since finishing third in 2016. Nebraska was just behind Michigan (139) and Ohio State (123).
The Huskers finished the game with 12 proof titles, including four on Sunday.
“Both sides had a great meeting,” St. Clair said. “We competed hard and we competed smart. We know when and how to advance and how to get to the finals, and that’s very important when meeting the conference. Winning the title is a good thing, just with the feeling of the team coming together and cheering on each other and supporting each other Our goal was to win, but winning the way we won as a group and as a family was very special to me. There were great results at all levels and multiple champions, set up records, conference records, even a Swedish national record I was proud of how both teams had fire in their eyes and were very intentional about running the competition. It continues to develop our team environment. We know what it takes to win and now we need to keep that energy moving forward.”
Maxwell Otterdahl repeated as Big Ten discus champion with a personal best of 192-0 (58.53m). That pitch propelled him to 8th in school history. He beat his teammate Jonas Wilson, who finished second with a throw of 185-10 (56.64m). The pair went back and forth in the shot put on Saturday, with Wilson ultimately winning. But Otterdahl took the win on Sunday, and their 18 total team points on the disc put the Husker men ahead of the team race.
Darius Luff was the 110m hurdles champion after a new school best of 13.32, which ranks third in the nation this season. He finished sweeping the 60m indoor and 110m hurdles titles outdoors this season. Senior Brithton finished third after clocking 13.61, earning his second Big Ten medal this year.
Jenna Rogers became Big Ten high jump champion for the third time in her career, going 6-0 1/2 (1.84m). As a sophomore, Rogers has three titles in four career Big Ten games. Madison Jerigan also found the podium with a third-place finish at 5-11 1/4 (1.81m).
Lotavia Brown shot a whopping personal best 43-8 3/4 (13.33m) in the triple jump to win the gold medal. It was the No. 9 jump in school history for the native of St. Ann, Jamaica, who entered the competition with the seventh-best jump in the Big Ten during the regular season.
Also scored in women’s triple jump Eva Turke in fourth (42-6, 12.95m) and Velecia Williams in eighth (41-7 1/4, 12.68 m). In the men’s triple jump, Micaylon Moore won a bronze medal after jumping 52-0 3/4 (15.87m), and Terrol Wilson was just behind Moore in fourth place with a jump of 51-5 1/2 (15.68m), a personal best.
Kalynn Meyer finished fourth in discus with a personal best 180-10 (55.12m), No. 6 all-time at Nebraska. Betty Rosvold was seventh at 166-4 (50.70m). Madi Scholl finished sixth in the women’s high jump, clearing 5-10 (1.78m), and Brooklyn Miller finished eighth at 5-8 3/4 (1.75m), giving the Husker women four run scorers in the event.
The Huskers also picked up some important team points on the track on Sunday:
4. Omar Rodgers (400m hurdles) – 51.20 (5 points)
4. Men’s 4x100m relay – 40.34 (5 points)
6. Nick Bryant (400m) – 46.84 (3 points)
6. Sam Easley (800m) – 1:48.90 PR (3 points)
6. Men’s 4x400m relay – 3:09.12 (3 points)
7. Cory Berg (400m hurdles) – 51.78 (2 points)
8. Kavian Kerr (200m) – 21.15 (1 point)
8. Women’s 4x100m relay – 47.05 (1 point)
The Huskers will turn their attention to the NCAA West preliminary round in Sacramento, Calif., scheduled for May 24-27.
Nebraska’s 2023 Big Ten Outdoor Champions
Lotavia Brownwomen’s triple jump
Mayson ConnerHigh jump men
Axelina JohanssonWomen’s shot put
Darius Luff110m hurdles men
Tanessa Morriswomen’s hammer throw
Rhema OtaborWomen’s javelin
Maxwell OtterdahlDisc Men
Arthur PetersonJavelin Men
Jenna RogersHigh jump women
Up to SteinforthDecathlon Men
Up to SteinforthMen’s Long Jump
Jonas WilsonMen’s shot put
|
