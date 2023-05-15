The neurodivergent celebrity fashion designer wears his Jewish identity on his sleeve

What was only supposed to be a side project quickly took over his world.

As of 2012, Akiva Alpert was living in Los Angeles, trying to break into the film industry. He saw that Urban Outfitters had launched a line of t-shirts emblazoned with what looked like the yellow Star of David that the Nazis forced Jews to wear. Disgusted, Alpert countered with his own T-shirts featuring strong Judaic symbols and Hebrew lettering – spawning Akiva Stripe, his first of many clothing labels.

In no time, the label had over 10,000 followers on a very young Instagram and his career was launched.

Now, more than a decade later, the 34-year-old is a fashion designer whose clients include Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber. Increasingly, he is also a contemporary artist and he has just debuted his first large-scale piece in Mexico City.

And while Alperts’ aesthetic is decidedly streetwear, he says a deeply rooted sense of Judaism informs his designs. It’s a sensibility that took shape growing up in Albany, Georgia, as one of 200 Jews in a town of 69,000.

Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By signing up, you agree to the terms

There was no one else like me there. None of my friends were Jewish, and I encountered overt anti-Semitism from teachers and parents of friends. When you’re young, there’s nothing worse than being singled out like that. It was a very debilitating feeling, Alpert said in a Zoom interview from his home in Los Angeles.

Still, rather than holding it back, he said the experience helped solidify his Jewish identity, which he describes as a bit hardcore, a bit metal and a lot spiritual.

Fashion designer and artist Akiva Alpert. (Courtesy)

By the time he enrolled at Georgia State University where he joined the historically Jewish Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, he was immersed in the study of Kabbalah and had stopped using his first name, Cameron, in favor of his middle name, Akiva.

It’s a way of paying homage. In my opinion, Akiva was probably one of the most metallic human beings that ever existed; and an intellectual who is incredibly committed to his ideals and principles,” Alpert said. “They say when the Romans killed him, he was laughing in their face the whole time. It’s the most metal thing I’ve ever heard, and honestly, I feel very connected to it.

Rabbi Akiva was a 1st-2nd century sage, a major figure in the Mishna, who was executed by the Romans after the Bar Kochba revolt.

I realized you can absorb or learn more, Alpert said.

From Akiva Alpert’s “The Violent Dance” series (courtesy)

Although he never formally studied design or art, he scrutinized the work of fashion designers like Rick Owens and contemporary artists like Daniel Arsham. But it is Virgil Abloh, the late artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s collection, whom he considers his icon.

He bridged the gap between streetwear and haute couture. He showed you could be creative without limits, Alpert said.

The Alperts style has been described as a mix of hardcore metal, 2000s nostalgia, and high fashion with bright colors, oversized tees, zip-up hoodies, and sweatpants. Over the years, he’s collaborated with designers like Ed Hardy and singer-songwriters like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Eilish, and Bieber.

Working with Eilish’s stylist was just amazing, Alpert said. I’ve always admired Billie’s music and her personal style. I designed a number of pieces for her, including a bespoke oversized t-shirt adorned with thousands of Swarovski crystals, conceptually in the dark Y2K aesthetic that I love.

Likewise, when it came to designing exclusive touring pieces for Bieber, he worked with the singers’ stylist to create pieces that would look great at a concert, but also in photo shoots. The result was several death metal and hardcore inspired graphic tees, hoodies and oversized casual wear in high octane colorways.

Both are incredibly nice and talented artists, and I’m glad I had the opportunity to do concept pieces for them,” he said of Eilish and Bieber.

Fashion designer and artist Akiva Alpert at a recent popup event. (Courtesy)

Alpert, who leads an itinerant lifestyle, said he felt most comfortable living in a hotel or an Airbnb.

It’s hard for me to sit still. I am most energetic when listening to music, walking, watching and listening, Alpert said.

And yet, it was during the pandemic, when the world came to a standstill, that Alpert found the inspiration to step away from fashion.

“Better Chemicals”, an installation by fashion designer and artist Akiva Alpert. (Courtesy)

Better Chemicals was the first project from new art studio Elioud of Alperts, named after the half-angel hybrid race mentioned in the Book of Enoch.

Vacuum sealed and framed in metal, a 1:1 replica of his body is crisscrossed with pipes. The pipes contain a blue liquid representing oxytocin, sometimes called the love hormone. As Alpert described it, the play tries both to show love as a purely chemical reaction in the body and to ask viewers to wonder if love alone can sustain someone. Alpert described the piece as his most epic work to date.

Since I’m neurodivergent, I always tend to interpret love and relationships hyper-logically, so I thought that was a really cool metaphor to explain this take on love and my hypothetical inability to reciprocate, he said.

Controlled Violence by Akiva Alpert. (Courtesy)

He added that he also wanted to articulate the effects of loving the human body; ultimately resulting in the complete degradation of human physical form and psyche; the idea that love kills slowly.

Because the work was exhibited in Mexico City earlier this month, Alpert celebrated the first night of Passover at Merkava, his favorite Israeli restaurant there.

Looking ahead, Alpert said he’s excited to incorporate new tools like artificial intelligence and blockchain technology into his work, whether it’s art or fashion.

I believe in pushing forward as hard as possible, trying something new, Alpert said. I think embracing them fully will allow me to explore a new realm of creativity.