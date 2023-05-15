Kate Middleton steps out of a fairy tale in a puffy Cinderella dress and Queen’s diamonds





The Princess of Wales was a vision of ethereal beauty when she made a surprise appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night. While Princess Catherine, 41, did not make the trip to the final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, the royal delivered an unexpected instrumental piano performance, which was played in the sequence of opening. Take a look at his brilliant moment on the keys in the clip below… WATCH: Princess Kate shows off her piano skills in a rare performance Taking your breath away as she performed in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Prince William’s wife donned an alluring blue dress from one of her most beloved designers, Jenny Packham. Princess Kate wore the brand’s ‘Marlowe one-shoulder dress’ which featured an asymmetrical goddess-like neckline, a jeweled bodice that cinched the waist and a billowing chiffon skirt that wrapped around the royal’s feet as she sat at the piano. © Alex Bramall Princess Kate could be seen performing in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle The royal’s brown tresses were styled in a side parting and swept over her shoulder in loose curls. Paying homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II through her accessories, the Princess of Wales stunned with the Queen Mother’s ‘Sapphire & Diamond Fringe’ earrings, believed to be part of the late monarch’s personal jewelery collection . © Alex Bramall The royal wore a blue evening dress by Jenny Packham The princess is no stranger to a jaw-dropping moment of style, but her impromptu piano performance during the Eurovision Song Contest was dubbed by some royal fashion fans as her “best outfit yet”. Taking to Instagram to reflect on the royal’s stage-stealing moment, one fan wrote: “I can’t imagine how beautifully this dress moves if everything we’ve seen is still. That gets my vote for this which I hope she wears to a tiara event later this year. I would love to see the whole look completely glamorous!” ©Instagram The Princess of Wales beamed in behind-the-scenes footage captured during her piano performance “Very nice draping and I love the look sitting at the piano,” added another fan, while a third commented, “One of her best looks ever! Love everything about it. The whole scene with her at the piano in a dreamy dress was like something out of a fairy tale.” The king’s fairytale dress in a cobalt blue hue was also a touching nod to Ukraine, who were proudly crowned last year’s winners but were unable to host this year’s competition in due to ongoing conflicts. HAVE THE LOOK The instrumental piano performance given by the Princess was composed by Joe Price and Kojo Samuelm and accompanied by the Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine. Following Kate’s performance, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Twitter account tweeted: “A #Eurovision surprise. A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance from last year which won the @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool.” Princess Kate wears one-shoulder dresses ©Getty The Princess of Wales reworked her Alexander McQueen dress at the 2023 BAFTAs ©Getty The Princess of Wales wore her bespoke Alexander McQueen asymmetrical dress for the first time in 2019 © Paolo Roversi The Princess of Wales wore a breathtaking one-shoulder dress in her 40th birthday portraits Don’t want to miss a story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal inspiration.

