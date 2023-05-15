The Dayton Fashion and Food Truck rally saw mothers, children and their small businesses





Organizer Tae Winston, who also owns The Entrepreneurs Shoppe and District Market in downtown Dayton, said she wants Miami Valley moms to host a fun event to attend or have a chance to grow their businesses. . The Sunday event was the first of its kind hosted by small business owner Renique Hicks. She owns Nedas Natural Beauty, a cosmetics and skincare company. She never thought she would start her own small business, but after having her son, Brayden, she found her skin was becoming more sensitive to retail skin products. Explore Comment: Tribute to a marathon mom on Mother’s Day Comment: Tribute to a marathon mom on Mother’s Day She started creating her own products and decided to sell them to others. I thought other people might have had the same issues as me, she said. Her 7-year-old son attended the gathering with her to serve as her helper for the day, packing lip glosses and body butters for customers. Others settled in for the day with their mother’s businesses, including Niva Hawkins and her mother, Helen. Helen Hawkins had run her own decorating business for over 20 years. With the help of her children, she also recently started part of the business: A Party People. Niva Hawkins said she was happy spending the day with her mother, handing out tacos, slushies and cakes. Helen Hawkins said she loves her job and is happy to spend her Mother’s Day with her children, her music and her new friends. The rally also serves as celebratory recognition of Tae Winston Day, which was officially proclaimed by Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims last year on May 15. The Dayton Food Bank will distribute free groceries and concessions Chace, Winstons sons food truck, will distribute free hot dog food. I’ve been trying to give back to the community for so long,” Winston said. It comes from the heart. I got to work. I never thought I would have my own day at Dayton. I just feel like I had to be up to it. I have to give back that day and show people what it means to give back to your community.

