



NORMAL, sick. UNI Athletics capped off an active final day at the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Outdoor Championships on Sunday with victories in five events at the Redbird Track and Field Complex. The Panthers wrap up this year’s conference championships with the men’s team climbing to an impressive second-place finish with 171.5 points, marking the ninth consecutive outdoor season UNI has finished in the top three. UNI took fourth place in the women’s division with 87 points for the fourth consecutive year. Indiana State won the men’s tag team title, while host Illinois State won the women’s tag team championship. For their outstanding efforts, two Panthers were honored with additional awards. Carter Morton , who was named the MVC’s Most Valuable Male Athlete at the February Indoor Conference Championships, repeated the men’s MVP title in the spring after scoring 30.5 points over the weekend. Morton is the first MVC athlete to earn Men’s Indoor and Outdoor MVP honors since Southern Illinois’ Kyle Landon in 2017. At Makenna Wilson Dominant weekend in the pitching circle earned the Charleston, Ill., native Most Valuable Female Athlete recognition after scoring 24 points for UNI. Wilson is the first female MVP since Paige Knodle in 2016. UNI’s great afternoon began as the men’s 4x100m relay team from Tinashe Chigudu , Luke Meyers Trousil and Deonte Dean set a new UNI, conference championship and facility record in 39.62 seconds. The Panthers have won the relay a record 12 times and won the title in six of the past 12 seasons. UNI Women’s 4×100 Meter Relay Madelyn Sanda , Rylan Santi , Jill Bennett And Libby Wedewer clocked the fifth fastest time in school history, taking fourth place in 45.62 seconds. Trousil’s big day continued as the West Burlington, Iowa native clocked a career-best 10.07 seconds in the 100 meters, just 0.02 seconds off a new program record. Trousil is the first Panther to win the MVC men’s 100 meters since Carnes won four in a row from 2014 to 2017. Chigudu finished just behind in career third place (10.35) and Dean in sixth place (10 ,57). In the men’s 200 meters, Trousil once again clocked a personal best time of 20.61 seconds to win gold with the third fastest mark in program history. With the victory, Trousil becomes the fifth different individual to sweep the 100 and 200 meters at the MVC Outdoor Championships since the turn of the century. Dean finished just behind Trousil in second place with a career best time (21.07), with Chigudu in fifth (21.33). Jack Sumners narrowly edged Indiana State’s Luigi Rivas by 0.01 seconds to claim first place in the men’s 110-metre hurdles in 13.98 seconds. Sumners is the first Panther to win the event since Connor Ham in 2019. With the pole vault competition moved indoors, Brendan Safley didn’t give an inch to his opponents as second in redshirt Panther won his first-ever conference title with a career-best 5.15-yard jump. Safely becomes the first UNI jumper to win the event since Daniel Gooris in 2013. Morton capped off his busy weekend by winning silver in the men’s triple jump with a jump of 15.04 metres. Wilson finished his 2023 MVC Championships with a second-place finish in the discus throw, throwing a career-best 50.04 yards. Onal Mitchell placed third in the men’s 400 meters final (47.77), while Auriona Kimbrough took eighth place in the women’s 400 meters. senior red shirt Paige Holub took sixth place in the women’s mile, with a time of 4:36.04. Participate in the final of the 400 meters hurdles, Bill Mukhtar (54.69) and Brody Lovell (54.69) both broke personal bests placing fourth and fifth respectively, while Grant Rickertsen finished in seventh place with a time of 57.10 seconds. Darci Wiseman finished fifth in the women’s 40-metre hurdles with a personal best 1:03.43. Chase the bones finished second in the men’s 800 meters in 1:51.40, while Jayden Dickson And Drake Hansen seventh and eighth respectively. Emilie Vos placed sixth in the women’s 200 meters final (24.68), while Emma Hoin clocked a career-best 36-second fall in the women’s 5,000 meters in 17:11.03. The UNI men’s 4×400 meters relay of Mitchell, Meyers, Hanson and Knoche closed the match with a third-place finish in 3:18.27. The Panther women took sixth place as Erin Kerkoff Bennett, Vos and Kimbrough clocked 3:52.85. FOLLOWING The Panthers begin training for the NCAA West preliminary game to be held May 24-27 at Hornets Stadium in Sacramento, Calif. The top 48 individual and relay athletes from the West Qualifying Zone in each event (minus the heptathlon/decathlon) all qualify, with the top 12 qualifying for the NCAA Championships to be held in Austin, Texas at the stadium. Mike A. Meyers. , June 7-10. OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES Women’s discus throw Men’s discus throw 5000m men 5000m women MEN’S FINAL CLASSIFICATION 1st – Indiana State (186)

2nd – UNI (171.5)

3rd – Illinois State (138)

4th – Southern Illinois (94.5)

5th – Bradley (71)

6th – Drake (62)

7th – Belmont (48)

8th – Valparaíso (24)

9th – UIC (16)

10th – Evansville (6) WOMEN’S FINAL RANKING 1st – Illinois State (205)

Murray State (128)

3rd – Indiana State (115)

4th – UNI (87)

5th – Southern Illinois (68)

6th – Bradley (58)

7th – Belmont (56)

8th – Missouri State (51)

9th – Drake (49)

10th – UIC (2)

T11th – Valparaiso (0)

T11th – Evansville (0)

