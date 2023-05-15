Russell James has seen it all

Just back from New York, where his fame as a fashion photographer accelerated in the 90s, Russell James was reacclimating to changing time zones on Friday night in Perth, Australia.

Gisele Bndchen is one of the models whose career has gone along with hers. More recently, he helped create images of Kendall Jenners, having managed a shoot in 2018 at his request. These high-powered subjects are featured among the 40 fashion photos and portraits that are now on display in Berlins Camera Work gallery until June 17. The show gave him the opportunity to curate a gallery show that follows the debut of what he likes to call the original supermodels to the current celebrity-filled scene. The images of Alessandra Ambrosio, Bndchen and Jenner, whom he met as teenagers, are some of the highlights.

The rise of models was fueled by global editions of Vogue, Elle and Harpers Bazaar, which focused on a very small group of models on their covers and made them household names. When that came to an abrupt halt and magazines shifted mainly to celebrity covers around 2000, James saw how digital photography has given way to digital social media.

In many ways, Victorias Secret became a vehicle that took over magazines [power] and became a vehicle. They realized there was a vacancy and propelled their models to become household names. Then social media caught fire and became magazine covers.

Alessandra Ambrosio backstage at a fashion show in 2015.

Much of that trajectory has returned, with Bndchen once again ubiquitous, Linda Evangelista returning to designer advertising while others like Naomi Campbell never left and Victoria’s Secret prepares to bring back his parade. Look, it’s fascinating. Cindy Crawford is still on fire. If you were able to maintain that level of supermodel-era fame and then adapt to this new world, that’s a double whammy.

Acknowledging the many intriguing photographs that social media has helped splash on the wall, James said the mining favorites in this digital jungle were not an affront to the industry, but were due to the fact that it did not have to take up this challenge. This blizzard of content made him appreciate the consistent quality and thoughtfulness in more disciplined photography like the work of Annie Leibovitz, he said. There’s still amazing work coming out of so many directions, and I’m still a fan of big names like Annie.

His current work involves filming, interviewing and photographing Aboriginal elders in his native Australia, which celebrates the Year of the Elders and their wisdom. As the United States can remember, terrible atrocities were committed against Indigenous peoples. Maybe we’re finally trying to rectify that and really value these people, James said, adding that an exhibition in July is planned.

James proposed, I think I’m living my best life now. Sitting down to talk to elders is pretty amazing.

Behati Prinsloo in Seminole Lands in 2008.

It took time for James to find his way to photography. After dropping out of school and working as a garbage collector, he later became a policeman for five years as a means of working with dogs. This then led to a little camera work for the department. But on a trip in the late 1980s, an Irving Penn exhibit in Sweden made him obsessed with the field. Later, he got a glimpse of photographic composition through his detective father’s black-and-white shots of murder scenes. As a one-man operation investigating various incidents in rural Australia, his work was extensive.

While recently in Manhattan, where his family still has a home, the Aussie photographer did an NDA-protected portrait session and caught up with his friend Donna Karan. Seeing her reminded him of those like her, who laid the foundation for what is now known as American designer, James said.

There was a period in fashion when everything was driven by the brand and not by the design. Sometimes at these awards ceremonies I would get a little confused because it seemed like we were awarding the brands and not the sheer, physical beauty of the designs, that’s where it all starts. With social media, the same has affected photography.

Alessandra Cowgirl reclining at Aspen 2017.

He continued: Just like everyone is allowed to be a fashion designer, everyone is allowed to display their photographs. It is very difficult to sort. Discipline needs to be applied to the industry over the next few years so that we make sure where the real talent is. It could be in the most remote parts of the world or right under our noses while walking down the street in New York, he said.

On Stage Behind the Scenes 2006

It will also require unraveling the daily comments on social media that dictate trends, compared to the days when designers like Calvin Klein and Halston really set trends and told everyone to follow them, as opposed to ‘reverse. He added. There are wonderful creators. Tom Ford still inspires me incredibly. I know he is coming out. It’s quite tragic.

Toni Garrn on fur in 2016.

Doing portrait sessions remains her number one passion, whether it’s former heads of state, fashion industry figures or icons. As for the Berlin parade, it will benefit the Toni Garrn Foundation, an association founded in 2016 by the model of the same name to help disadvantaged girls throughout the African continent. James said: “In this hazy world of social media, it’s great to be involved in galleries, where you can give space and breath to a single image on the wall to appreciate what’s going on. ‘it contains. That’s my hope with this show. I thank people for taking the time to try to figure out why they like or dislike it. By the way, I’d rather they hate him or love him than be in the middle.

