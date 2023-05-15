Blue is the color: How Kate dazzled behind the keys in a Jenny Packham dress

The Princess of Wales chose a vibrant blue dress for her spectacular surprise appearance at the Eurovision final last night.

The royal, 41, opened the show with a touching piano tribute to Ukraine, wearing a beautiful custom-made off-the-shoulder Grecian-style dress by one of her favorite British designers, Jenny Packham.

The flowing dress, crafted from sapphire silk chiffon, trailed to the floor – and over piano pedals – as the Princess of Wales performed alongside last year’s Ukrainian winners, the Kalush Orchestra.

The color of her dress was a clear nod to the blue of the Ukrainian flag, and the royal also paid tribute to the late Queen Mother, donning a pair of her sapphire and diamond fringe earrings which belonged to her in the past.

The royal wore her brunette locks in soft waves falling down her back to accentuate the stunning royal earrings.

A longtime fan of British designer Jenny Packham, the princess wore a similar gray dress in 2011 to attend a charity gala at St. Jamess Palace in London.

Kate has worn the royal fringe earrings on several high-profile occasions, including Donald Trump’s 2019 state visit.

An accomplished pianist, Kate has already clinked the ivories in public in 2021 at the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas plays a rendition of For These Who Cant Be Here by Tom Walker.

An estimated global audience of 160 million people are believed to have watched last night’s broadcast.

Photographed in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, the Princess cut a striking figure in the blue chiffon dress – which she paired with a pair of earrings belonging to the late Queen Mother

The Princess of Wales has already showcased her musical talents at the Christmas Eve Carol Service, which she hosted last year

Each of the 26 acts battled to get their hands on the coveted glass microphone trophy, but it was Sweden who came out on top, with their act Loreen going down in history as the first woman to win the competition twice.

Loreen won with 583 points, closely followed by Finland. Ukraine meanwhile scored an impressive 243 points after soaring up the rankings thanks to the public vote.

But Britain’s Mae Muller looked crestfallen when the scores for her performance were read, and she ended the night with just 24 points despite being a top ten favourite.