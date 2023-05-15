Patagonia, Levis and The North face the most circular fashion companies – WWD

MILAN — For the second year in a row, Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face topped the list of brands most committed to fashion circularity, according to research by global management consultancy Kearney.

In its third iteration since its launch in 2020, the latest Circular Fashion Index, or CFX – a ranking that measures fashion brands’ efforts to extend the life cycle of their clothes – has rated 200 global brands this year, 50 more than in 2022, out of 20 countries and six categories. The categories are luxury; high-end, affordable luxury; mass market; fast mode; sports and outdoors, and underwear and lingerie.

According to the index, a company’s circularity performance is scored based on seven aspects that affect garment longevity, considering both primary and secondary markets. Examples for the first category include assessing the percentage of recycled fabrics used to make new products or promoting circularity in brand communication, while for the second, second-hand sales, rental and reuse of returned garments were valued. Each aspect was given a score between 1 and 10 and the companies’ overall scores were a combination of these.

The results show little improvement compared to 2022, with the average score being 2.97 out of 10 for all brands, similar to last year. Kearney said that looking only at brands already surveyed last year, he noticed a slight improvement. In 2020, the first CFX Ranking reported an average score of just 1.6 out of 10 for all brands examined.

In particular, Dario Minutella, Director of Kearney Italia, said that in 2023 only 19 brands scored 5 out of 10 and only the top three scored 7 out of 10. This is confirmed by the percentage of Widely adopted brands (scores of 8 to 10) of the seven levers, both in the primary and secondary market clusters, which are in the lower single digit range.

“While we see shining stars, we see the industry as a whole in need of radical improvement,” said Brian Ehrig, partner at Kearney US.

Minutella also pointed out that “according to our recent surveys, consumers are not sufficiently aware of the opportunities presented by circularity, both when buying fashion items and when disposing of them. Concrete actions are needed on both sides. to close the loop and make the industry truly circular.

The study highlights that primary market levers are pulled more often than secondary market levers, although little is done to educate consumers about circular consumption habits. He also urges fashion companies to step up their efforts in the secondary market, especially with regard to repair and maintenance services, the reuse of returned garments and second-hand assortments, which are considered easier to adopt than rental services, for example – which are also poorly represented. between the evaluated brands.

Confirming their places last year, Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face outperformed their competitors, scoring 8.65, 8.30 and 7.90 respectively, with the top two improving their performance from the previous year. The North Face score fell slightly from 8.05 in 2022.

Some implementations have propelled growth, such as Patagonia’s increased promotion and communication of circularity through a 10-point rating scale system categorizing its products based on repairability, durability, and functionality. For its part, Levi’s has launched a section dedicated to recycled denim products on its site and has begun to disclose the map of its suppliers and the associated carbon footprint.

In the world top 10, OVS came fourth, followed by Gucci. Madewell, sixth, was not in the top 10 last year. He is followed by Coach, down one position; Spirit, down four positions; Lululemon Athletica and Lindex. Gant, who was in seventh place last year, did not appear in the 2023 rankings.

Although they weren’t successful, some brands made significant year-over-year improvements, including Athleta, which improved its scores in raw material usage and second-hand sales, partnering with ThredUp on a used fashion return program and internal resale platform; Timberland, which increased its second-hand usage score by strengthening its partnership with ReCircled to expand its trade-in service globally, and Jimmy Choo, which also partnered with partner The RealReal to promote the second-hand market, in addition to increasing the quota of recycled materials in its supply chain.

Of the new companies surveyed joining Madewell, sportswear brand Mammut, affordable luxury brand Ganni and luxury footwear specialist Golden Goose were among the highest rated new entrants.

By category, Gucci leads the luxury brand ranking, largely dominated by French brands, followed by Coach, Burberry, Moncler and Louis Vuitton, while players like Adidas, Columbia, Nike and Puma, among others, join Patagonia , The North Face and Lululemon Athletica in the Top 10 Sports & Outdoors Brands Rankings – the top performing category.

Mass-market brands, including Levi’s, OVS and Madewell, the top three, had the second-highest score in labels leading with dedicated and in-depth care instructions, while the underwear and underwear segment lingerie was the worst performer due to the nature of its products, where second-hand and rental services are more difficult to implement. Etam, Wolford and Intimissimi stood out against their competitors.

In the field of fast-fashion, Okaïdi, Jules/Brice and Tape à l’oeil take the top three scores, while Zara comes out of the top 10. In the high-end/affordable luxury segment, Tommy Hilfiger has climbed four positions to first place, followed by Timberland and Cos.