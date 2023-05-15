Fashion
As an unregulated word, sustainability in the fashion industry has effectively lost its meaning The Irish Times
As an unregulated word, sustainability in the fashion industry has effectively lost its meaning. How can you be sure that what you buy is ethically made with natural fabrics? How to tell the real ones from the fake ones?
Buying online can often lead to disappointment, the material is of inferior quality, the colors are not the same as expected or the shape does not match, not to mention the annoyance of having to pack and return the items. unwanted.
Dubliner Evelyn Browne, with her 15-year marketing background, recognized how overwhelming browsing online sustainable clothing sites can be for those with busy lives. She could also see an opportunity in Dublin for a one-stop shop, an alternative to fast street fashion that offered a range of ethically produced and certified brands with shared environmental and social values at their core, that were stylish and affordable.
I did all the legwork and research during Covid and spent hours online, Browne recalled.
In Berlin and Copenhagen, it is normal to find stores with a similar approach. Some department stores are making efforts, but it’s piecemeal.
Thus, in 2020, it opened Slow street in BlackrockCo Dublin, trying on a few different brands that were ethically made with good fabrics, and I felt what women wanted was everyday wear, so although we did sell a lot of denim, tracksuits and t-shirts, in the past couple of years we’ve come up with more interesting pieces.
The boutique, which last year won a design award from the Institute of Designers in Ireland, is airy, bright and welcoming. Well thought out and curated, most of the 20+ brands are from smaller labels, the majority under 10 years old, from Denmark, France, Germany, Spain and the UK.
Poudre Organic, for example, is run by a French husband-and-wife team that started with children’s clothing and then expanded. Rita Rowes’ eco-conscious clothing comes from Girona, while Made Obvious is from Lia Quigley, an Irish print designer based in Madrid. Others are Scandinavian, like Skall Studio founded by two Danish sisters based in Jutland, whose cotton and linen garments are made in India at a GOTS-certified (Global Organic Textile Standard) family factory in Delhi. Armed Angels are German eco-warriors who support fair trade.
We make sure to get verification of claims and verification of facts, says Browne. Half of our customers love the clothes and if they’re made ethically, that’s icing on the cake.
The other half is really into the investment those who want natural fabrics and know they are getting what they pay for.
The boutique not only reflects Brownes’ values but also, as a busy mother, her own personal style which she describes as simple and laid back with an emphasis on comfort.
I’m not a big fan of patterns and can be quite sentimental about my clothes and the treasures in my wardrobe, says Browne.
And even when I have to dress up, I don’t overdress.
She also works closely with her clients and gives brands helpful feedback. Little things like pockets can be so important, for example.
When it opened its doors, the customers were generally in their thirties; now the appeal is broad, ranging from people aged 20 to 70, and it divides them into three groups. The former are more about design, more about high-end shopping and finding interesting pieces, and we keep them in mind when buying.
The second opts for absolute comfort, soft and brushed cottons in neutral tones, they are not looking for large articles, but for comfort and durability. The third group consists of young customers who opt for tracksuits, jeans, sweatshirts. For dressier stuff, they go to Zara. Although there are other brands she would like to stock, she insists on keeping everything affordable.
Browne also offers advice on garment care, repair and recycling and sells garment care products, fabric razors and lint brushes. She will also suggest renting for special occasions rather than spending a lot on something worn only once (she recommends Happy Days for weddings and Greens are good for you for debs or balls).
Blackrock, like many other Dublin suburbs, has changed post-Covid and now has plenty of cafes, interior and fashion shops as well as its market, says Browne. People are ready to take a trip on Saturday on the Dart, which is when new customers stroll along the waterfront, go to the market, grab a coffee and shop.
As for the future, says Browne, I have an eagle eye and am constantly on the lookout, even on vacation, for new labels.
At the shows in Paris, I can now meet the owners of the brands in person, talk to them, and that makes the difference. We now have a core of people who come to buy six to eight pieces for winter and summer and buy very little for the rest of the year.
