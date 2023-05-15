CARLY MY DIY CANE DRESS

I wanted to share all the details of this rattan dress I recently sewed, so it’s all under “one roof” so to speak. And I also got to take pictures wearing it in Nantucket last week with the super talented Georgiaso I really wanted to share.

If you followed on Instagramyou know i’m sewing a dress inspired by a very expensive I saw online. While I would have liked to buy the original, at nearly $4,000 it was, uh, slightly off budget to put it mildly. A few followers suggested I could do it myself and after researching fabric choices and patterns online, I convinced myself that I absolutely could. I will say, I really taught myself how to sew during the pandemic, but I hadn’t done much sewing since 2020 and hadn’t tackled a project as detailed as this.

Earlier this year, I made a pact with myself to focus on creating more and that was one of the best things for me mentally. I was inspired to take more creative personal photos, I rented a studio in town to have a little more space outside my home for creativity, and this sewing project inspired me a lot . Not to make this post too emotional, but sewing this dress gave me a confidence I didn’t even realize I lacked. I realized that I wasn’t picking up my sewing machine because I didn’t have time, I wasn’t picking up my sewing machine because I was afraid of failing. Perhaps not by chance, when I wrote this article about how hobbies helped me overcome my perfectionism, I began to piece together with some added clarity that my perfectionismwas preventing me from sewing.

This dress is far from perfect…. but i’m so proud of it. I learned to do new skills like sewing an invisible zipper and how to insert pockets and how to make a professional looking lining. I was not discouraged by the mistakes I made along the way…from day one I made mistakes and actively decided to keep going instead of quitting. I picked the wrong size and didn’t realize it until after I cut out the pattern and fabric and went through the first piece of stitching. I threw away my invisible zipper foot and had to do regular zipper foot work. I didn’t order enough fabric to begin with because I was originally going to use a different pattern then changed my mind but totally forgot to check the quantity needed for the new pattern. I kind of cut my finger and got blood dripping on the fabric (but didn’t realize it was blood and didn’t realize I was bleeding and didn’t knowOr where these mysterious places came from). I was rushed to a fabric store holding a squirming toddler and picked out a white fabric that was too heavy for the lining and was impatient and used it anyway.

And even still? The dress is perfect for me. I’m so proud of it and really love the way it came out. It sparked something inside me again and it felt so good to create something tangible with my hands.

I’ll share the exact details of what I used… followed by my personal notes for my settings and what I would do differently.

PATTERN + FABRIC USED:

Strapless fairy dress pattern (gathered skirt option)

cane fabric (cotton poplin)

PERSONAL REMARKS:

This model was not very simple. If you have sewing experience, you should be able to piece together what you’re doing, but just keep in mind that some steps are skipped completely, so you need to know when and how to fill in the gaps.

I made simple bow straps and really like how they turned out (used this Youtube video for inspiration).

This video on how to properly sew a lining wasincredibly useful.

WHAT I DO ELSE:

I would have liked to have chosen a lighter liner. The weight of the one I used makes it a gorgeous dress, but it’s a little more chic than I can do on a daily basis!

I followed the pattern of the dress exactly… and I would have liked to make a longer skirt!

If I redid the dress, I would rather use this model. It’s much more popular and has been updated so you can mix different cup sizes with different dress sizes. Then just make a gathered skirt instead.

PS If you don’t want to spend $4,000 on a dress or spend a week sewing your own, I don’t blame you, I’ve questioned my sanity many times. Coincidentally, Hill House has a similar dress in the same beige cane print that I used tomorrow And there’s a really cute green gingham with a similar vibe for just $27 for a more everyday dress.