Zvelle enters the menswear space with two sneaker designs – WWD

Elle AyoubZadeh has focused on women since she founded her footwear and accessories brand Zvelle in 2017. But now the Iranian-born designer and entrepreneur is turning her attention to men.

On Thursday, Zvelle will showcase a men’s collection that will start small but expand in the future.

The inaugural line will consist of two sneaker models, the Ray high-top and the low-top. The high-top shoe will be crafted from deerskin and feature a metallic goatskin lining and a white rubber sole. It will be available in six colors and will cost $550.

The low top shoe will be crafted from kid leather and will feature the same goat leather lining and a lightweight rubber sole. It will be available in three colors and retail for $450. Both models are made in Italy.

The low model Ray. courtesy of Zvelle

AyoubZadeh described the sneakers as “intentional and timeless. When things are big, hip and loud, I’m even more understatedly luxurious. Zvelle is for a confident man with an eye for design and an appreciation for subtle details.

After six years in the women’s space, where she’s garnered fans like Bella Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Sharon Stone and Susan Sarandon, she thinks now is the right time to jump into the men’s market.

“The definition of menswear is changing. I think it’s maturing and developing, which is the most exciting time for me as a designer. When I think of high tops today, I think of a stylish boot. Low-tops are the new loafers and are worn on the red carpet – Denzel Washington wore ours. There is so much room for men to express themselves.

AyoubZadeh is working on additional silhouettes. “We are already developing new styles in our factory, although I am not ready to unveil them yet. Everything we produce is incredibly intentional and I never release a shoe I’m not in love with. I can confidently say that I love our high tops and low tops and every detail has been perfected.

The Zvelle men’s line will be sold worldwide via the brand’s website.