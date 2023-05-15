Student fashion account spotteducla fosters a creative and edgy style community

Spotteducla promotes a safe place to break out of fashion norms.

Third-year cognitive science student Juwan Madaki and third-year biochemistry student Nane Onanyan created the Instagram account spottedducla in the fall of 2021. The account was created to showcase student fashion, Madaki said, and they intended to provide a digital space for their peers to applaud each other’s artistry. Since then, Madaki said the account has become a staple of the fashion community at UCLA. Their presence on social media has created an atmosphere of appreciation for those who step out of their comfort zone and try new looks, Onanyan said.

“We wanted to showcase the quirky styles we see on campus, especially when there are so many students,” Madaki said. “I feel like people’s outfits can get lost in the crowd.”

madaki said she started experimenting with fashion at the height of COVID-19 pandemic. Fashion has always been a shared interest in Madaki’s family, as she said she is inspired by her older sister, who introduced her to savings. Refusing to dress only in one style, she said she makes bold choices – like the bright colors seen at her and Onayan’s. reveal to manage the account – reflects the freedom of fashion. Madaki said she hopes their Instagram page inspires the Bruins to be just as adventurous with their outfits.

Like Madaki, Onanyan’s love for clothes started with family. Her mother always favored fashion even when she only had access to second-hand items, said Onanian. The key to creating an outfit is the intention that one puts into it as a whole, she said, noting that she often sews second-hand items and makes her own clothes. Inspired by the likes of fashion influencer and former student Ashley Rous, commonly known as best-dressed, she learned that confidence is the foundation of fashion, Onanyan said. She pushed herself to be brave in high school by choosing a theme for the week and styling her outfits in that specific category, she said.

When she was in high school in Alabama, Onanyan said most people don’t get out of practical fashion, which made it easy to find a community in the group that stood out. People who dared to experiment, she said, often found solace with each other through compliments. Onanyan said she missed the support of her hometown when she came to UCLA, so she aims to create a similar community through spotteducla.

“In second year, I loved dressing up and going to campus,” Onanyan said. “I thought it was so much fun. But I always felt like at the end of the day, I would lose an outfit because nobody said anything. I just feel like a lot of outfits go unnoticed on campus.

Until last month, Madaki and Onanyan hid their identities, but they were recently motivated to release a reveal due to their short video collaborations with Fashion and Student Trends at UCLA, Madaki said. Beyond hiding their identities, she said they deliberately keep hashtags out of their captions because they have no intention of growing an audience. – they just want to showcase the unique styles of the students. Nonetheless, the account has grown within and beyond the Bruin community since its inception. His UC Irvine counterpart, fit.uci, reached out to collaborate, Madaki said.

“It’s just a really intimate space where we can appreciate each other’s outfits,” Onanyan said. “If you want to be part of it, be part of it. I don’t want it appearing on someone’s feed by chance. I want people who want to be part of it to actively choose to be part of it.

Moremi Olora, a third-year sociology student and friend of Madaki’s, said she admire the account because it fosters a space of acceptance for creative minds. As one of the first people to know that Madaki and Onanyan run the accountshe said the reveal was especially exciting because she got to witness her peers’ surprise and see her best friend being showered with love.

When they started spotteducla, Onanyan said they were nervous about approaching people they wanted to post on their account. Over the past year, she said they’ve grown in confidence and see their account as a way to make friends. Madaki said she always starts by complimenting the people she spots.

As for finding people to feature on their account, Onanyan said his only criteria was for each person to put effort into their attire. Madaki said the couple are proud to post students who have different styles to their own, hoping to give representation to a range of tastes and encourage their peers to experiment with outfits they’re too afraid to wear. try in the past.

Miles Garofola-Lam, a second-year cognitive science student, said he was recently highlighted on spotteducla. Before being photographed, Garofola-Lam said he was not a follower, but soon realized many of his friends were already on the account. He said he appreciates that the account keeps track of student fashion because he found camaraderie in seeing other students defy convention, and it motivated him to keep experimenting with his own style.

“I grew up in a small area, so going to UCLA I really wanted to have fun with my outfits and fit every day when I go to school,” Garofola-Lam said. “And I was kind of shaken that there weren’t so many people doing that.”

Since they will be graduating next year, Madaki and Onanyan plan to hand over the account to another fashion enthusiast at UCLA, Madaki said. Going forward, she said neither of them plan to embark on a career in fashion and instead want to express their creativity. For example, Onanyan, who aspires to attend medical school, said she dreams of designing her own scrubs. Ultimately, through their efforts, Madaki said he hopes spotteducla will continue to be a space for students to recognize the efforts of their peers.

“I like to hear things like, ‘Oh, you made my day,'” Onanyan said. ” It’s my aim. I want you to feel appreciated and I want you to feel seen.