Is there a silver lining to social distancing? For garlic lovers, there is. Here, I collect some of these quirks from Japan without saying that the pandemic was worth the price we all paid.

To start with the pungent bulb, it looks like garlic sales during Covid jumped in japan. This may be related to unproven rumors that it can decimate unwanted oral microbes, but I suspect this is mostly due to the number of people who enjoy the taste but at the same time are sensitive to what others may think of the doors that its consumers give off. If no one is close enough to complain about your bad breath, don’t hesitate.

This category of guests does not include many washoku purists. The tradition in this country is to delight the palate with a variety of subtle flavors, none of which are strong enough to drown out the others. Even the wasabi is just a quick jolt that doesn’t linger long enough to keep from savoring the flavors of vinegary fish. wasoku is more of a ballad than a hard rock festival.

Nevertheless, there are those who sneak Allium sativum in their soy sauce or rice. Several dishes borrowed from Korea or China, such as Kimchi Or gyozaare immensely popular, although you won’t find them served in the same establishments as sushi or tempura.

Dress codes have changed during the pandemic, at least temporarily. I might have thought any modification would be welcome in offices seemingly staffed with cloned employees in dark hues, but I didn’t expect fashion chain Aoki to come out with a pajama suit. It was presentable enough for an online conference, and it was apparently comfortable, but I can’t say I was ever tempted to buy one.

I fondly remember giving classes online barefoot, and I have no idea what my students were wearing since in most cases only their names appeared on the screens, but the payout for a wardrobe Covid-specific still hasn’t been CDC approved didn’t catch my fancy. Much less pajamas.

As garlic sales soared, cosmetics dove, as morning routines have been greatly simplified by not having to apply lip and cheek makeup. A carefully chosen mask, color matched to the rest of the day’s outfit, plus a little attention to the eyes (don’t ask me the intricacies of that) was all it took.

I suspect this may be one of the motivations behind my students still wearing masks (as of this week almost 100% of them). I’m not betting that Japan will see the end of this practice; it doesn’t seem to be just about following recommended health protocols.

Senior students who had their senior year trips canceled were nonetheless grateful that some of the frantic job search could be done while sitting in front of their PCs (okay, that’s small consolation for those who found their first choice companies weren’t hiring that year).

This year-and-a-half-long ritual begins with attending seminars at their colleges, gathering information and advice; CVs are sent to 50 or even 100 companies; goes setsumeikai, where employers do their spiel; follow the path of interviews as part of a two- or three-tier process; workshops, internships and office visits, sometimes in different cities.

shukatsuas it is called (abbreviation of shushoku katsudo, or looking for a professional activity), becomes the standard excuse for refusing any other commitment. At least for the Covid generation, it costs less travel and commuting.

A cultural icon has finally had its mold shattered: the hanko(personal seal). I’m not talking about the official recording jitsu inwhich has legal value equivalent to a signature, and is still used to sign contracts and other documents, but the mitome. The hanko (also called thing Or essay) is a stick the size of a lipstick tube.

The flat end of it (about 1.5 cm in circumference) has the owner’s name engraved on it. For most Japanese, that means about four Chinese characters. If you have a phonetically spelled name like Dorothy Johannsen, you may prefer to use your initials or insist on using your handwritten signature. Pressed on a small pad of red ink, the hanko is then stamped on papers to show the agreement.

In an office typical of this consensus-based culture, employees would make their mark hanko on several newspapers a day. Once a document was drafted, it was passed to a series of people for their stamped approval. Auditors would sound the alarm if they found papers without several THANKS on them.

Thus, a strong preference for paper persisted even as the world became increasingly digital. People would ask you to send faxes of dozens of pages, partly because several responsible parties could then put their hanko on it and file it in the appropriate binder. It was not uncommon to avoid working digitally because if a revision was made, the document would have to be printed and redistributed so that everyone hanko on the latest version.

Enter containment. Even while authorities were begging people not to use public transportation, many white-collar workers took commuter trains to get to their offices simply because projects couldn’t progress without their help. hanko. That is, until the Prime Minister himself publicly points out that it might seem appropriate to reconsider this practice.

I wouldn’t want to count how many THANKS were stamped on it.