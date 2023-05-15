DFC sees the opening of 15 new world-renowned brands





Some of the brands recently opened in Doha Festival City.

Doha: Doha Festival City has expanded its vast selection of internationally renowned brands with the opening of 15 new stores since January this year, bringing the total number of rentals to an impressive 468. The famous American brand Skechers, known for its athletic and casual collections, and offering a wide range of shoes, clothing and accessories for men, women and children, has now opened its doors at the mall. In addition to Brands, another new store, featuring a diverse range of signature suits and men’s fashion accessories, is now ready to welcome shoppers. Other recently opened fashion stores in the mall include Johara, which offers a superb collection of exquisite jewelry and watches; Shoe Box New York, featuring fashionable shoes and stylish handbags; Biscoti, specializing in children’s and maternity fashion; Al Shal, which offers traditional menswear, fabrics and accessories; Le Merge, offering women’s fashion and accessories with a touch of sophistication; and Melissia Abaya, showcasing elegant Arabic clothing for women. In addition, Ralph Lauren, a luxury fashion icon, is another latest addition to Doha Festival City offering fragrances, high-end furniture and home décor accessories, while Baker McGuire, a manufacturer and distinguished designer of fine furniture, founded in 1890, is also open. Making Doha Festival City the ultimate dining destination, Arabian cuisine restaurant Dunia and casual American restaurants Chilis and Exit 55 are now ready to welcome diners, in addition to the soon-to-open TGI Fridays fast food restaurant. For electronics needs, buyers can visit Starlink, which offers a wide range of mobile phones, electronic devices and related accessories under their trade name.

In addition, Ispot has recently renovated and moved, specializing in multimedia and accessories. Commenting on the new store openings, Robert Hall, Managing Director of Doha Festival Citys, said: “As the shopping center of choice in Qatar, the positioning of the Doha Festival Citys brand reflects our commitment to providing a personalized shopping experience that caters to all tastes and all age groups, with the motto This is my place, my choice. We are excited to expand our offerings and continue to serve Qatar’s diverse community. Our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional shopping experiences is reflected in the continued expansion of our mall, which features a wide array of luxury brands, fashion trends, unique dining options and exciting entertainment. At Doha Festival City, we are committed to supporting and engaging with the local community. Our mall is more than just a shopping destination – it’s a place to socialize and have fun with friends and family. Constantly growing and evolving to become the hub of activity and a reflection of Qatar’s vibrant community.

