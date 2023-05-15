Cannes 2023: When Priyanka Chopra wore a real wedding dress on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Nick Jonas | fashion trends





The countdown to the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival has already begun. Celebrities and dignitaries from around the world will attend the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera city from May 16-27. Before the event kicks off, we decided to take a look back at some of the most iconic fashion moments served up by our favorite Bollywood divas. on the red carpet. And we can’t forget Priyanka Chopra’s stellar debut at Cannes in 2019 with husband, Nick Jonas — especially Priyanka’s bride moment. Yes, you guessed it right. We’re talking about Priyanka’s tiered wedding dress to attend the Les Plus Belles Années D’une Vi premiere at Cannes. Scroll to find all the details of this iconic moment. When Priyanka Chopra wore a real wedding dress in Cannes with Nick Jonas. When Priyanka Chopra wore a wedding dress on the Cannes red carpet with Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas, made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, a few months after her marriage. The couple turned heads as they arrived on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet together for the first time, looking set to tie the knot. While Priyanka wore a stunning wedding dress by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, Nick complemented her in a white suit designed by Berluti. If Priyanka had worn the dress for her wedding, it would be a striking choice, although the fairytale silhouette worked well for the red carpet as well. Priyanka Chopra at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival with Nick Jonas. Priyanka’s pristine white wedding dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with ruffled ties and a ruched corset design, a cinched waist to define her frame, a voluminous tiered tulle skirt and a train that sweeped the floor. Priyanka wore the extravagant wedding dress with sparkling jewelry from Chopard, including a choker necklace, dainty earrings and rings. Finally, an elegant ponytail pulled back, darkened eyebrows, subtle smoky eyeshadow, mascara on the lashes, mocha brown lipstick, rosy base, blush cheekbones and a radiant highlighter gave the final touch. Meanwhile, Nick complemented Priyanka in a notched lapel blazer, matching shirt, pants and bow tie. He styled the ensemble with black Chelsea boots, a luxury watch, a trimmed beard and a pulled back hairstyle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/cannes-2023-when-priyanka-chopra-wore-an-actual-wedding-dress-on-cannes-film-festival-red-carpet-with-nick-jonas-101684130309242.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos