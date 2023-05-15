Fashion
Unique pieces from the artistic world of ceramics, fashion and motors exhibited in Modena
In Modena, from May 11 to June 25, 2023 on the occasion of the inauguration of the motor valley partyan interesting exhibition will be open to the public which, exploring the material, the craftsmanship and the artistic creativity of manual work, highlights some exceptional products from the Modena region, in an interdisciplinary dialogue.”Manually: parts of single parts“(“Manually: pieces of unique pieces”) is the title of the exhibition promoted by modenamoremiocompany focused on promoting the historic center of Modena, organized with the artistic direction of Modateca Deanna and the cooperation of Studio Paul Bazzani and the Iris Ceramica Group for the facilities.
With a transversal approach and focusing on the hands that shape the material as a link between the different disciplines, the exhibition approaches the artistic world of ceramics, fashion and motors, through the presentation of some works artistic.
In the evocative Church of San Carlo in Modena “unique pieces” are exhibited in which the material and the craftsmanship of manual work enhance the territory and its know-how in related sectors. THE Iris Ceramica Group and his Foundation participate in the exhibition as protagonists of the artistic world of ceramics. This natural material, “authentic in beauty and granite in strength”, has been skilfully adapted to take on various shapes and lines by the hands of the various artists involved.
The objective is to offer an innovative vision in which the great artisanal tradition of ceramics is mixed with artistic interpretation. Marco Ceroni and Andrea Salvadori are some of the artists involved in this creative journey where ceramics are used as a means of artistic and poetic expression. Through their works, the two artists, also present in the book entitled “For a Manifesto of the new ceramics”, published with the support of the Group, present the particular uses of ceramics, combining them with a reflection on the centrality of ceramics and the role of the hands in relation to the machine. To support the innovative vision of ceramics, the exhibition route is completed by the surfaces of the Iris Ceramica Group Luce-Collection.
A series of works by the artist Alessandro Raponi are also exhibited, symbolizing the union between the arts and the motors, as well as the totems designed by Antonio Marras, unique ceramic pieces and exhibited inside the church. The world of fashion is represented by a selection of clothes from the historical archives of the Fashionista Deannawhile that of the engines, true protagonists of the Motor Valley Fest, is presented through an exploded view of the new luxury model Maserati MC20 of the CPC group based in Modena.
(Agnes Bifulco)
