Uorfi Javed wears a nude dress: Rihanna to Megan Fox, when the stars nailed this risque style statement. Watch | fashion trends





Last night, Uorfi Javed attended the Beti Fundraiser fashion show in Mumbai. Paparazzi clicked Uorfi upon arriving at the event and shared his videos on social media. Known for her risque fashion choices and knack for experimenting with different sartorial statements, Uorfi stayed true to her style for this occasion. She slipped into a nude dress for the event. The beige colored knitted set featured a cowl neckline, thigh high side slit and a bodycon silhouette. A sleek side-parted hairstyle, hoop earrings, bold dark plum lips, striking makeup and high heels finished off her ensemble. Uorfi Javed, Rihanna and Megan Fox wear the risque nude dress. Uorfi’s outfit is inspired by the nude dresses worn by several iconic celebrities before her. From Rihanna to Rose McGowan, many celebrities have taken sexy dressing to a new level in the past. So we decided to look at some of those fashion moments where stars nailed that risque style statement. Stars who took risque clothing to a new level Rihanna Rihanna wears a nude dress at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards. (Pinterest) When Rihanna attended the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards to receive the Fashion Icon Award, she made a must-have statement in a stunning light pink nude dress, made even more glamorous with a fur shawl and matching sequin scarf. The Adam Selman dress perfectly hugs her figure and is adorned with Swarovski crystals. A pair of Manolo Blahnik heels, Paul Morelli and Jacob jewelry, bold smoky eyeshadow, nude lips, a dewy base and heavy mascara on the lashes brightened up the risque ensemble. Rose McGowan Rose McGowan’s controversial and iconic look at the 1998 MTV Music Awards. Rose McGowan’s controversial and iconic appearance at the 1998 MTV Music Awards is unforgettable and iconic for a reason. The star bared it all in a nude dress as she attended the event. She wore a black beaded knee-length dress with a black thong in full display. According to her interview with Dr. Oz, Rose revealed that she wore the dress to make a political statement. It was her “first public appearance after being sexually assaulted”. Beyonce Beyonc attends the Met Gala in a nude dress. Beyonc slayed the red carpet in a shimmering nude Givenchy gown artfully placed at the 2015 Met Gala for the Through The Looking Glass theme. The singer’s form-fitting nude ensemble is embellished with shimmering crystals with an open back and floor-sweeping hemline. She embellished the ensemble with a high ponytail, striking makeup and high heels. Megan Fox Megan Fox wears a nude dress at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Megan Fox attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a nude, completely sheer custom Mugler midi dress with subtle shimmering embroidery, worn with an embellished thong underneath. The ensemble was reminiscent of Rose McGowan’s see-through dress she wore to the 1998 runway. Megan styled her ensemble with Lorraine Schwartz earrings, Jimmy Choo heels, striking makeup and a wet, open-middle hairstyle. Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner wears the nude dress style statement on different occasions. The Cannes Film Festival is fast approaching. So we have to talk about that moment from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival where Kendall Jenner lit up the French Riviera in a shimmering dark green slip dress by Alexandre Vauthier. She wore it to attend the Secret Chopard party. However, this isn’t the first time she’s donned this style statement – Kendall wore a sheer black dress embellished with 85,000 crystals to the Met Gala in 2017 and a thigh-length sheer gold dress by Julien Macdonald to the Fashion Awards. to Robert Albert Salle in 2018.

