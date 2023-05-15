Ronny Kobo will open a store on Amazon Fashion – WWD





Ronny Kobo, the contemporary designer, expands its distribution with a shop-in-shop in the Amazon Fashion store. On Monday, Amazon will launch its Ronny Kobo shop-in-shop, showcasing the designer’s spring collection. Deemed a “star brand,” Ronny Kobo’s collection will be highlighted on Amazon’s The Drop, a 36-hour promotion (which lasts even longer) where Kobo will model his favorite looks from his summer collection and offer style suggestions with accessories from Staples by The Goutte. The Drop will go live Monday at 12:15 p.m. EST. Amazon will promote it through its social channels. After The Drop, customers will be able to purchase Ronny Kobo products from the brand’s store and will continue to add selections from Kobo’s seasonal lines in the future. Kobo’s collection, known for its fashion-forward designs, prints and silhouettes, sells for around $200 to $700. The spring collection includes dresses, tops and evening dresses. The summer offering is filled with jumpsuits, crochet knits, tie-dye dresses and white suit pieces that can take the woman from day to night or from the beach to the backyard. Kobo said its summer collection “is a love letter to female empowerment.” There are over 30 styles available in Kobo’s Spring Collection on Amazon. “Amazon is truly a wonderful destination for high-end and contemporary fashion, but also for all your other lifestyle needs, like homewares,” said Kobo, who met the Amazon Fashion team at Fashion Paris weekend. “The opportunity to give customers more options when shopping and to be included among other amazing brands and categories available across Amazon’s diverse range of stores is exciting.” Kobo’s collection launch is part of Amazon Fashion’s goal to expand its selection and grow its offering of high-end fashion brands. Amazon’s premium brands include Mara Hoffman, Staud, Ulla Johnson, Tory Burch, Rag & Bone, Loeffler Randall, Caroline Costas, Paige, Norma Kamali, Lafayette 148, Amanda Uprichard, Alice & Olivia, Shoshanna, Natori and Rachel Comey. Ronny Kobo models his collection and accessories from Amazon. courtesy of Ronny Kobo Spring looks on the Amazon site include Kobo’s black Rhodes catsuit for $378, Valentina tie-dye top for $398, light wash denim dress for $498, light sand linen skirt for $388, a light sand linen top for $368, an orange tie-dye dress for $548, the Alisha brushed floral top for $398, and a pink/orange geo abstract multidress for $498. For the launch, Kobo returned to its home country of Israel to stage an editorial campaign shot by Israeli photographer Dudi Hasson, who captured the brand’s DNA. “Amazon has been amazing with this launch,” Kobo said. She said they understood the marketing and aesthetic needs of the business and were very open-minded. “They have worked closely with us to ensure high presentation and curation within our branded store – they realize the importance of visuals and the digital push needed to educate and engage today’s fashion consumer. today, which made this experience so enjoyable.” Ronny Kobo models his collection and Amazon accessories. courtesy of Ronny Kobo Kobo plans to host an intimate group of female founders and trendsetters for an afternoon picnic in Central Park on Wednesday, using items from the Amazon house. Born in Tel Aviv and raised in Hong Kong, Kobo launched her eponymous brand in 2017, having had a previous brand, Torn by Ronny Kobo, which she launched in 2009. Customers can shop the Ronny Kobo collection at Amazon Fashion stores at amazon.com/ronnykobo, and The Drop is available at amazon.com/the drop.

