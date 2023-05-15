A woman is criticized for her transparent wedding dress that her mother would hate

A young woman has been slammed after she shared a video of herself trying on a see-through wedding dress – before taking aim at ‘mothers’ who demand their daughters wear ball gowns.

The woman modeled the dress for the camera, even pretending to walk down the aisle as she would on her big day.

She joked that her mother “would only want her in a prom dress”, but it’s her day and she’ll wear whatever she wants.

But people claimed the gorgeous redhead should “listen to her mom.”

Some said the dress looked dodgy and others said it needed a slip underneath.

The unconventional lace and tulle dress is sheer from the top of the thighs down, with a plunging sweetheart neckline and fitted bodice.

“It would look more elegant if there was a liner,” one wrote on the video.

“Everyone in their own way but this dress is not for me,” added another.

‘Not on mum’s day. My mom tried all sorts of shenanigans after backing off two weeks ago because I didn’t want my day to be what she wanted. Good riddance, said another.

‘Absolutely the choice of the bride. But don’t worry if the mother of the bride doesn’t pay. Choices have consequences in all things. Make sure you can pay yourself if your mom doesn’t approve,” another commented.

“I’m so sick of dresses that look like lingerie,” another added.

While one person said ‘Whoever pays for the dress deserves their opinion heard’.

Others blamed those who said he needed a “boomer” liner.

“Just because you want to hedge doesn’t mean we do.” Mind your own business, she added.

Many brides-to-be also added their own experiences.

“My mother is not happy that I have two dresses!” But it’s not his wedding! one says.

“My mom said ‘You know you can see your legs through that dress. And I said “it’s gonna be 80 degrees [27C] and I will wear a heavy bodice. My legs being free to breathe is the best,” said another.

The video was posted by Virginia Bridal Boutique. The redhead appeared to be a model re-enacting a previous customer’s purchase and her mother’s displeasure.