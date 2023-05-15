WWD Reports: Valentino set to hold men’s fashion show in Milan





Valentino will host a dedicated menswear show in Milan on June 16, signaling renewed interest in the category. The event, titled Valentino The Narratives, will be streamed live on Valentino.com and the fashion house's social media channels, while students at the Università degli Studi di Milano Statale in Milan will be able to watch the show in person. Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli has worked to boost the visibility and prominence of the brand's menswear, including through partnerships with brand ambassadors such as Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and member from BTS Suga. Last year, menswear accounted for 14% of Valentino's sales. Valentino is preparing to present its men's collection at a dedicated fashion show in Milan, breaking with the mixed format of the past three years. The show, dubbed Valentino The Narratives, will take place on June 16 at the Università degli Studi di Milano Statale and will kick off Milan Fashion Week, which runs until June 20. The move is actually a return to the house's roots, as founder Valentino Garavani staged his first menswear show in Milan in January 1985. Valentino The Narratives will be broadcast live on Valentino.com and on the house's social networks, allowing university students to experience the show on the spot. This reflects creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli's aim to be increasingly inclusive and to reach out to younger generations. During the pandemic, Piccioli staged the Valentino Collezione Milano and the Valentino Act Collection in Milan. Piccioli and Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini have been focused on boosting the visibility and importance of menswear in recent seasons, through special initiatives and partnerships with influential brand ambassadors such as BTS member Suga, Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and singer Li. Rongao. The house launched Maison Valentino Essentials in 2022, a selection of timeless but constantly evolving, as codes of Piccioli's creative vision, and the project will continue throughout the year. Venturini sees great opportunities in the menswear segment, which accounted for 14% of sales last year. Asked about gender-fluid conceptions espoused by Piccioli that could be losing steam, the executive saw no comparisons or conflicts. Other luxury brands, from Gucci and Versace to Givenchy and Moschino, have moved away from the mixed format, where women's clothing designs often distract from men's looks. Valentino has 75 stores that offer men's and women's collections, and 25 boutiques dedicated to men's fashion, 21 of which are shop-in-shops. The distribution of men's clothing will be further expanded next year in cities such as Paris and Shanghai. Valentino's decision to break with the mixed format and organize a show dedicated to menswear in Milan is an important decision for the brand. By focusing on boosting the visibility and prominence of its menswear category, Valentino is tapping into a growing trend in the luxury fashion industry where more and more brands are moving away from the mixed format. to present full-fledged men's clothing designs. With the brand's commitment to inclusivity and openness to younger generations, Valentino The Narratives promises to be a fashion event that will capture the attention of the industry and fashion enthusiasts.

