Fashion
Richie McCaw Admits King Charles Coronation Dress Code Baffled Him: Had to Google It
Family and friends of former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw were shocked to see him on TV at King Charles’ coronation – as he admits he didn’t really tell anyone back home that he had been invited to this historic event.
People were probably looking at their televisions and thinking, what the hell is he doing here? he joked in a new interview with Mail Sport.
He told the outlet that with Aotearoa being part of the Commonwealth, he was blessed with the Order of New Zealand in 2016, earning him a spot to represent New Zealand at the ceremony. coronation of Charles at Westminster Abbey.
A few months ago they asked me if I was going to go and I thought, you don’t refuse the coronation of kings. It wasn’t until much later that they told me I had to be at a rehearsal on Thursday. I was there thinking, why do I have to repeat? It only clicked when I landed, he shared.
McCaw admitted he had to Google what the dress code meant when he received his invitation, which asked guests to wear morning suits or day dresses.
But he added that it is easier to shop for clothes now that his days on the rugby pitch are over.
I thought the chances of me wearing it again are pretty low, so I just went out and hired one. Hands-on work. It’s a little easier to get suits now that I’ve retired, a little easier to find the right fit now that I’ve lost a bit, he shares.
I was quite happy to have had a good costume because everyone in the procession was there with their badges!
The rugby player turned helicopter pilot said he pinched himself as he watched the historic moment in the same room as the King and other international leaders.
From my childhood in the middle of New Zealand, my grandfather fought in the war and he always talked about the monarchy. They would have been blown away to see me at the King’s coronation a generation later, he tells the outlet.
All the heads of state were floating around and I thought, this is the French president, this is the British prime minister. All these guys were floating around the room and then there’s me, a fucking New Zealand rugby player.
McCaw said the hell would keep his coronation invitation along with his copy of the Order of Service with his name printed on it for a long time.
He was not the only former rugby player to attend the coronation; Mike Tindall, husband of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, was also at the Abbey.
McCaw thought about waving at Tindall from his seat but couldn’t quite get his attention.
I’m sure I’ll catch him again at the World Cup, he said Sports Mail.
We haven’t made any bets yet but there is still time. First I will see how the All Blacks are doing in the Rugby Champ.
