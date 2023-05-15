Fashion
Grays students draw inspiration from Braemar Castle to produce sustainable fashion range
BRAEMAR Castle inspired a unique fashion collection.
Fashion and textile students from Robert Gordon University’s Grays School of Art unveiled their designs as part of the Grays Fashion Show at the Aberdeen Art Gallery on Friday 5 May.
It was the first to be held at the Aberdeen Art Gallery since Covid, and featured fashion and textile students at Grays, including 20 first year students involved in the Braemar Castle project.
There were two shows in all, one for schools, colleges, teachers and industry and the other for friends, family and RGU executives _ which were watched by a combined total of 330 people.
Grays students who are part of the Braemar Castle Project have created castle-related clothing, using pre-loved clothing donations from RGUs Kaim Co-operative, which is a thrift store run by RGUs Go Green Society.
The students created an ethical and sustainable fashion range, based on the Braemar theme
Castle then and now by deconstructing and redesigning clothing to reflect Braemar Castle.
Although there were no limits to what the students could create, the brief stated that the models had to be wearable and all clothing must be used.
Elaine Gowans, Head of Fashion and Textiles at Grays School of Art, said: We’ve worked with Braemar Castle to create a fashion collection that solves landfill and overconsumption issues by repurposing and upcycling existing garments. .
The saying one man’s trash is another man’s treasure was the perfect incentive for this project. Understanding sourcing and working with a variety of different materials has provided real opportunities for innovation and invention among our design students. By creating cutting-edge designs, which spread the word about sustainability in the carbon-intensive fashion and textile industries, we are helping to encourage our students to be ethical designers.
It has been great working with the team at Braemar Castle to create a sustainable fashion range and we look forward to showcasing the fashion collection when Braemar Castles reopens in the fall.
Angus Lallah, a first year Fashion and Textiles student from Inverness, added: For my project, I had a children’s raincoat and a slip dress, which were two opposites.
“In using them, I took the approach of using materials from the jacket to create rigid structures, much like the ones you see in the castle. I combined them with drapes and pleats that commonly found in Jacobite dress.
The purpose of the work was to work with clothes as they are rather than cutting and wasting them. I was able to use all 59 pieces of my used clothing to create my Braemar Castle garment.
The students met a team from Braemar Castle, including owner Rosie Jones, who brought the castle to life using an interactive 3D model. Students drew inspiration from and around
the castle, its ever-changing history and its most famous occupants, including Frances Farquharson and her relationship with fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, former editor of Vogue and Harpers Bazaar magazines, who is said to have visited the castle on numerous occasions.
Rosie Jones, Braemar Castle Community Engagement Co-ordinator, said: The castle is run by the small but energetic Braemar community who are always keen to expand the castles welcome.
“Therefore, we are delighted, through the Raising the Standard project and National Lottery Heritage Funding, to be able to partner with first-year fashion and textile students from Grays School of Art in this inaugural sustainable fashion project. .
The setting of the castles, the fascinating history and the links with the world of fashion are all great sources of inspiration that can be seen in the creations made by these wonderfully creative students.”
|
