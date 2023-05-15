Fashion
Priyanka Chopra’s White Breezy Dress Is Perfect For Summer
Priyanka Chopra Jonas channels Marilyn Monroe on her love one more time press tour.
Earlier this week, the actress visited View in New York to discuss her latest film, and she turned heads in a flowing white dress that we’re so excited for summer.
Upon arriving on set, Chopra Jonas greeted fans with a Proenza halter dress, which she wore with white sunglasses and white slippers. We love a monochromatic moment, especially in the light hue that everyone pulls off on warm days.
And with their breathable silhouettes, flowing maxi dresses are a great choice for summer, but you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to look as chic as Chopra Jonas. We found so many gorgeous white maxi dresses on Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell, and they start at just $37.
Buy long white summer dresses
If you like the neckline of Chopra Jonas’ dress but are looking for a bit more coverage, consider the Prettygarden Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress, which is on sale on Amazon for just $43. The dress resembles the actress’s thanks to a crossover V-neck and a maxi silhouette that provides ample chest and leg coverage. The smocked dress features flattering ruffles, which makes it more flowy and breathable, and the bow tie sleeves add such cute details. In addition to white, you can hang it in 15 other gorgeous shades, including yellow, green, and blue.
Buy it! Prettygarden Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress$42.98 (original $54.98); amazon.com
Another everyday maxi dress that you can wear as a beach cover-up, at happy hour or on vacation is the Anrabess long sleeveless dress, which is also available on Amazon. It has spaghetti straps designed to keep you cool on hot summer days and can be adjusted for a custom fit. Asymmetrical tiers not only look stylish, they also make the dress flow more.
And a buyer said that it’s ideal for summer: “This dress was a perfect dress for dinner and drinks after a full day in the sun. The fabric was light and flowy, so it felt nice on my slightly burnt back and shoulders by the sun.”
Buy it! Anrabess long sleeveless dress$40.85 with coupon (origin $59.99); amazon.com
You can also get a white maxi dress in the flattering cutout style that Kate Hudson spotted last summer. THE BTFBM – Long cut-out halter dress features flattering cutouts that not only enhance its shape, but also leave even more air in this flowy, summer-ready dress. The halter neckline offers good coverage of the chest, while letting the arms breathe. The dress has a high leg slit for breathability and a touch of sexiness, making it a versatile option you can wear day or night. And it’s available in 12 chic colors on Amazon, ranging from neutrals, like white and black, to more vibrant options like pink and blue.
Buy it! BTFBM – Long cut-out halter dress$42.99; amazon.com
If you’re looking for a basic dress that’s breathable, refreshing, and streamlining your wardrobe, consider adding one of these white maxi dresses to your wardrobe.
Buy it! Viishow Casual Short Sleeve Maxi Dress$36.99 (original $41.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Prettygarden Bohemian Maxi Dress$39.99; amazon.com
Buy it! Maxi trapeze dress Zesica$49.99; amazon.com
Buy it! Free People La La Tiered Ruffle Maxi Dress$98; nordstrom.com
Buy it! Free People Isabella Ruffle Maxi Dress$98; nordstrom.com
Buy it! Madewell Sidonie poplin maxi dress$79.99 $99.99 (original $128); madewell.com
