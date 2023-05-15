The Ultimate 2023 Hostel Packing List for Traveling Abroad





This article is part ofCNN Highlights Summer Travel Guidea week-long focus on how you can travel better, smarter and stress-free during your summer trip. It’s no secret that staying in hostels makes planning your dream vacation that much more accessible. From their discounted prices to shared accommodations that make it easy to meet new people, hostel stays are a budget-friendly alternative to hotels and resorts. Of course, hostel life comes with a unique set of travel guidelines that require you to stay organized and, most importantly, safe. Hostels vary widely in terms of cleanliness, content, security, private or shared rooms, and more, says the co-founder and general manager of sales and product at Trekking in nature Scott Cudy. Traditional travel wisdom suggests packing light, but Cundy recommends a different approach. When packing for a hostel trip, we recommend prioritizing more over less, he says. Sure, they can provide towels or you might not have a roommate, but it’s better to have a towel and earplugs and not need them than to need them and not have them to have. For a successful hostel stay, we asked budget travel experts for a comprehensive checklist so you can start your journey smoothly. According to the founder of The road trip expert Iain Salter. In dorms with limited space, it’s easy for your bag to get disorganized when looking for an outfit. Beyond its comfortable padded back and shoulder straps, this bag from REI features six storage spaces, a sleeping bag compartment, a spacious top-loading compartment and a foldable internal divider for customizable organization of your belongings. . It is also available in standard and extended sizes. like two color options. Packing cubes are a helpful solution, says Salter. Organize your clothes for easy access and consider grouping outfits, such as evening wear. These Bagail compression packing cubes fold neatly on top of each other to make the most of your available space and they come in multiple sizes to accommodate clothing, underwear and accessories. Plus, because they have extra compression, you can zip the bags up to fit more than you could in standard packing cubes. Staying in hostels means having the right tools at your disposal. Quick-dry travel towels are great because they’re lightweight and easy to pack on travel days, which is when you’ll love having a lightweight bag, says Salter. This quick-drying towel not only features festive designs we love, but it’s lightweight, has a non-slip, non-slip material, and an antimicrobial treatment to keep it fresh on those days when you don’t have access to the bathroom. laundry. Salter says travelers staying in hostels will appreciate a foldable, lightweight, stowable backpack. Whether you take it with you on the road or store it when not in use, these small packable bags have multiple uses. Boasting nearly 5,000 positive ratings and reviews, this packable four-ounce backpack hits all the high marks, from its waterproof nylon material to its durable hardware and expandable side pockets. And when not in use, it can be folded up to fit in a pocket. It doesn’t matter if you’re staying in a hostel or a five-star hotel, the laundry piles up. A laundry bag is a must, and a small mesh bag is useful for carrying toiletries and clean clothes to and from showers and your dorm, Salter says. Available in five sizes, this complete laundry bag set with nearly 70,000 Amazon reviews is a great way to separate dirty clothes from clean ones. Don’t need to use all five? Consider using them as a set of packing cubes and dedicating a single bag for dirty clothes. These are must-haves, says Cundy. Many hostels are shared, meaning you’ll be sleeping in a room with other people. Chances are someone is snoring, so be prepared with earplugs to ensure a good night’s sleep. These fan-favorite earplugs with nearly 50,000 reviews are made from comfortable silicone that’s ideal for side sleepers and come with a range of tips to suit ears of all sizes. You never know if one of your temp roommates will want to read with a flashlight until 2 a.m., Cundy says. If this happens and you have packed an eye mask, you can put it on and not miss a blink. With its contoured shape, pillow-like feel, and blackout design, you’ll fall asleep instantly with this popular sleep mask. In fact, the Mavogel cotton sleep mask won the title of best overall sleep mask in our tests. You may not always be 100% confident in the cleanliness of hostel bedding, so having a lightweight sheet or sleeping bag liner can help, Cundy says. Acting as a buffer between you and potential germs (or creepy crawlers), this sleeping bag liner used as extra insulation or on its own will make it easier than ever to relax in your hostel. In addition to a sleeper size, the liner also comes in a size that fits two travellers. It folds up into an included travel bag that makes it easy to store without taking up much room in your precious bag. Since hostels are often shared spaces, it’s best to have a way to lock your valuables,” says Cundy. “Make sure your bag is lockable. Someone can still run away with the whole thing, but they’re less likely to. With this anti-theft travel backpack that’s both lockable and designed with cut-resistant steel mesh material, you’ll feel comfortable knowing your valuables are much more secure. Speaking of safety, you’ll want to bring your own. Some hostels will have a locker for you to use, but you’ll need your own padlock to make sure it’s secure, Cundy says. Salter adds that you’ll also want to keep your main pack secure during your daily adventure. This pack of two travel locks lets you do just that, and thanks to its minimalist design, it won’t draw unnecessary attention to your valuables. Hostel showers and bathrooms are almost always communal, so having proper shower sandals will help protect you from fungus or other annoyances, Cundy says. This sturdy pair will serve you well not just in the shower, but on any beach or poolside excursions you have on the itinerary. They’re also lightweight so they won’t weigh down your bag when traveling through the airport or visiting a new city. You’ll need to have your own soap, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and toothpaste, Cundy says. Don’t expect a hostel to provide them. This 10-piece kit contains everything men need to stay clean while staying within TSA packaging limits. Interested in a women’s version? There is one of them tooavailable at the same price. You never know when the water will run out, when a hostel will run out of hand soap, or won’t provide hand soap, Cundy says. We recommend that you always have wet wipes to prepare. The flip-top lid on these flushable wet wipes ensures the rest of your stuff stays clean and dry, and the addition of soothing aloe means they do double duty as a cooling sunburn treatment. Hostels rarely provide food, and in some cases you won’t want to leave late at night and wander outside looking for food, Cundy says. Pack snacks that you use to satisfy your appetite. Boasting a blend of energy-dense carbohydrates, satisfying proteins and heart-healthy fats, this trail mix of travel snacks will keep you going between meals while crushing any sweet tooth cravings. It’s called hiking for a reason, says Cundy. Going from one hostel to another while rolling luggage on crowded and cracked sidewalks will not be fun, so make sure your luggage can be carried by backpack. As one of our editor-approved backpacks, this Cotopaxi travel bag is ideal for your next hostel stay thanks to its ability to pack like traditional luggage with the convenience of backpack straps and compression compartments to maximize space. If you’re traveling overseas, usually where you’re most likely to stay in a hostel, having a versatile adapter that works with multiple outlet types will allow you to plug in your devices and keep them charged. , said Cundy. With its four different plugs that cover 150 countries and the ability to support six devices at once, you’ll be topped up and ready to go no matter where your hostel is on the map. Looking for the best overall credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose asbest credit cardscurrently available.

